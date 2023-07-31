5 best celebrity fashion collaborations of 2023 

Celebrity fashion collaboration are nothing new in the modern world. There are various reasons why brands like to work with celebrities, whether it is for a brand commercial or a special limited edition series.

New era's branding strategy has changed, since being overly salesy doesn't provide any worthwhile outcomes. Brands flare out of reach by building a good relationship with customers through great storytelling, unique content, and establishing a relatable vision and mission.

Celebrity collaboration brings pace to the journey the brands have embarked upon. Nowadays, with the prevalence of social media, brands collaborate with influencers to connect with the target audiences and the result shows growth in their sales.

Not only sales but such collaborations help to build trust. The more reliable the brand, the more revenue it brings. so, celebrity collaborations has become an integral part of the branding.

In 2013, the collaboration between Beyonce and Pepsi is a great example of brand collaboration that intensifies brand awareness. So, here are the 5 most important fashion brand collaborations of all time.

Harry Styles to Japanese famous artist Kusama, the 5 fashion collaboration with celebrities holds philosophy, art, sustainable fashion, and many more

1) To a better world: Billie Eilish X Nike collaboration

The collaboration game of Nike with Billie Eilish hits differently because of their message to the world about sustainable fashion. In 2022, the collaboration replicated on the Nike Air Force 1 model, and Billie quoted:

“I want my collaboration with Nike to tell a story that not only highlights the importance of recycling but also reminds us that we need to take better care of our planet. "

The styling and designs of the colorways synced with the theme of 'Sustainable Fashion' where sneakers came in Musroom and Sequoia colorways. In the mid of 2022, the sneakers were launched with high cut rendition, whereas the low cut came out in the final month of the year made with the leftover materials of the previous launch.

Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 collaboration (Image via Nike)

Billie's Jordan Neon-hued sneakers were significantly different from these pairs since the neutral and the sub dued color scheme complemented the theme. The sneaker pairs' stitched patchwork with the Elish x Swoosh branding on the insole and the sock lines made of foam scrap, was a great fashion collaboration of all time.

2) The masculine transformation: Gucci x Harry Styles collaboration

The British music gem posed for Gucci's advertising campaign, wearing an Azure shade nail paint, a checked jacket with a bow tied on the neck, and a Jackie 1961 shoulder bag on the side couch, which caught everyone's eye.

Probably, this was the masculine transformation, Alessandro Michele, the creative art director of Gucci, tried to establish through the collaboration. The friendship between Harry and Alessandro reflects in this fashion campaign where Harry also psoed wearing a graphic tee paired with pale shade flared pants and a long 'Prince of Wales' coat.

Adding almost a purse with a fringed collar shirt layered with a coat, the male transforming fashion was another great fashion collaboration. This collaboration began in 2022 and was named the Gucci HA HA HA campaign where Alessandro fulfilled his dream collection with the eccentric man, Harry Styles.

3) She's back: Rihana X Puma fashion collaboration

Rihana's entering the Puma team as the creative director is yet another outstanding fashion partnership of all time. It began in 2014 when Rihana launched some of the best footwear and apparels collection for Puma.

The following year, Rihana's Velvet Puma Creepers got massive appreciation when big names like Gigi Hadid and The Weeknd showed up in these pairs.

Rihana x Puma Fashion collaboration (Image via The Telegraph)

Later in 2016, during Paris fashion week, Rihana appeared in a Gothic-inspired appeal collection and since then Puma got some optimistic reactions on the fashion clothing line too.

The contract ended in 2018, and she was last spotted collaborating with Puma during the 'Dripping Party'. In 2023, the german based sportswear giant announced the return of Rihana with 'She's back' Instagram post.

4)The Red: Taylor Swift x Keds fashion collaboration

Inspired by Taylor Swift's album 'Red', American lifestyle brand Keds came into a fashion collaboration with the six-time Grammy winner singer Taylor Swift. This collaboration took place in 2012 as a multi-year partnership.

For this collaboration, Taylor cited:

"I'm so excited to be partnering with Keds®. I've been a fan of Keds® for years because they have two of my favorite elements of great style – they're classic and effortless."

Clad in a Red silhouette with a white rubber sole, this Keds sneaker became a favorite pair in that time. For the campaign, the brand put them on media inspiring the young women to bring out their best.

After that, this collaboration brought several colorways to celebrate feminity and styled them with lace dipped in polka dots. Adding the guitar and Taylor Swift logo, this fashion collaboration is indeed one of the best.

5) Reiteration of Minimalistic subculture: Louise Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama fashion collaboration

This celebrity fashion collaboration belongs to a different genre as Louise Vuitton is the preffered choice of luxury brand enthusiasts. Louise Vuitton's alliance with the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama was meant to build an avant-garde for the fashion lover.

The collaboration is the amalgamation of the Japanese minimalistic sub-culture philosophy with the French heritage. It began in 2012 when fashion and art was a different genre, but in 2023, the collaboration started with new zeal.

Yayoi's polka dots and flower petals carry a lot of symbolism and it is the sheer portrayal of art symbolism that she wants to flare out through Louise Vuitton's clothing.

These are the most outstanding fashion collaboration with celebrities that reshape the brands in a new way.