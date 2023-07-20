5 best Nike Air Pegasus sneakers of all time 

The Nike Pegasus series is a fine example of how to evolve in order to become a better version. Pegasus turns 40 in 2023 and is still aging like a fine wine. The sole motive of this series was to provide affordable running shoes to its fans and the brand synced with its promise.

When Mark Parker assumed the role of CEO in 1983, Bruce Kilgore—the designer of Air Force 1—proposed the introduction of this line.

The name Pegasus came from Greek mythology where the pegasus was the horse who can fly. Signifying this concept, Pegasus was launched and every two years, it brings some updates for the new model.

Nike Pegasus is the first midpriced sneaker series as the running shoes

1) Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39

Pegasus 39, a knitted shoe with foam soles, is one of the most favorite regular shoes from the Pegasus series. The best feature of this shoe is the midsole upgrade. The design and structure is quite sleek yet elegant and people can wear it with casuals apart from running shoe.

The extra cushioning with two air zoom pockets in the forefoot and heel will converse the cozy experience to another level.

Another notable change in this version is the flywire which was introduced in version 35. it supports midfoot and also stands out with the design. The price is variable in different retailers but currently, Nike is out of stock with particular sneakers.

2) Nike Air Pegasus 40

Pegasus 40 is the latest version of this series. Compared to the previous version, there are undoubtedly some modifications, but there isn't much of a difference between Pegasus 39 and 40. So, people who love the older version can opt for version 40 as an alternative.

The minor changes consist of the abandonment of the flywire. The pegasus 40 written panel is added in that place which also carries the weight of midfoot. Another change can be spotted with the upper mesh silhouette.

It is softer and more comfortable than version 39. As a lifestyle shoe, this pegasus version can be a smart decision and its price starts from $109.

3) Nike Zoom Pegasus 34

The Nike Zoom Pegasus 34 ( Image via PNGegg)

Launched in 2017, Pegasus 34 is another smart sneaker from the series. As every version brings something new from the older one, this version adds new material for the upper. The induction of fly mesh material with monofilament is quite a unique addition that enhances smoothness.

The upper is designed with two layers and the inner layer is firmly constructed. The adjustable lace and slightly opened tongue make the look very simple and sober. The Swoosh logo is stretched toward the back and the criss-crossed styling on the upper creates a decent sporty look.

This sober-looking running shoe is available at $140 and people can purchase it from the Nike stores.

4) Nike Pegasus Trail 4

Pegasus Trail 4 can be a smart choice for people who love to explore off-road. Unlike its older version, it does have a single sole, which is carefully engineered. The lace panel supports the flywire knit upper evenly, yet the knit upper with hexagon-shaped bumpy patterns adds boldness.

The upper is narrow and more sturdy with a rubber cap at the front. It gives more durability in any kind of harsh atmosphere. The narrow space at the toe area discards bulging and people with wide feet must opt for the larger size.

The upper emulates the impression of netting mesh that creates a stylish look. It is available at $140.

5) Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

Turbo 2 is an elite-class model from the family of Pegasus designed to run extra miles. The engineering of the outer sole makes this simple-looking pair stand out.

The hexagon-shaped rubber pattern is placed to create better traction and some of those patterns reduce their shape to the heel and forefoot areas to create extra space. The Pegasus brand is shown on a rectangular panel that is affixed among those hexagons to increase durability.

Another notable feature of this sole is its Zoom x foam which provides a lightweight feeling and its energy-saving technology saves up to 85% energy whereas other Nike foams can do up to 65%.

The mesh-engineered upper provides a sleek look and the Swoosh logo covers some of the parts of the sole. Apart from this, the other features are quite similar to the Pegasus series but its price is $180 which seems slightly high than the other shoes of this series.

These are the best shoes from the Pegasus series and all these can run with a lightweight feeling as Pegasus does.