Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "All Petals United" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has continued to establish itself as a footwear genius over the years. The brand, which started as a label for athletes, has focused on increasing its running shoe offerings since 1964, and one of the latest models is the Zoo Pegasus 40.

The swoosh label's 40th iteration, i.e., Zoom Pegasus 40, is part of an iconic and longest-running Pegasus sneaker lineage. As a part of the shoe collection, the Zoom Pegasus 40 model is being clad in an "All Petals United" makeover. The Swoosh label has already released the "All Petals United" makeover for the Dunk, Air Force 1, Cortez, and more.

An official release date for the Zoom Pegasus 40 "All Petals United" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be available via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in 2023.

Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "All Petals United" sneakers feature multi-colored swoosh

The upcoming Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "All Petals United" sneakers feature multi-colored swoosh (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic running sneaker line Pegasus was introduced by Nike in 1983. The sneaker from the lineage was aptly nicknamed the "workhorse with wings" by many athletes. The shoe was popular among runners due to its many valuable and performance-enhancing features.

The running shoe line became famous as it offered a roomy forefoot, dual cushioning, a breathable upper, road-ready traction, and other athlete-desired qualities. By introducing the 40th version, Zoom Pegasus 40, Nike has extended the catalog of its iconic running shoe lineage.

The shape of the shoes is almost identical to the 2022-released Zoom Pegasus 39 sneaker model. The official site introduces the shoe as:

"A springy ride for every run, the Peg's familiar, just-for-you feel returns to help you accomplish your goals. This version has the same responsiveness and neutral support you love but with improved comfort in those sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes."

The site gives details of the sneaker model as follows:

"Whether you're logging long marathon miles, squeezing in a speed session before the sun goes down or hopping into a spontaneous group jaunt, it's still the established road runner you can put your faith in, day after day, run after run."

The latest makeover to surface on the internet is the Pegasus 40 "All Petals United" colorway. The upper of the shoes is constructed out of a mix of mesh and leather material, while the base is mostly clad in an off-white hue, which is accentuated on the toe boxes, side profiles, and heels.

Vibrant hues are added to the mix with the addition of a multi-colored profile swoosh on the lateral side and a dark green swoosh on the medial side. "All Petals United" details are added with the embroidered flower on the heel, the flower sketch on the tongue tag, and the "All Petals United" lettering on the sock liners.

The look is finished with off-white midsoles and two-toned rubber outsoles. The Zoom Pegasus 40 "All Petals United" sneakers are slated to be released sometime during 2023, along with the rest of its collection pieces, including Air Max 1, Dunks, Air Force 1, and more. The shoe will be launched via Nike and select retailers.

