Since the spring of 2023, the metallic trend is often seen everywhere. Whether it's a chunk of golden jewelry or a pair of metallic sneakers, the love of Satine Splash never went out of fashion.

The flappers adopted the metallic fashion in 1920 and soon it flared out everywhere. With Abba's hit 'Dancing Queen' it appeared again to be the trend in 1970. Since then it made several comebacks. Not only the dazzling glossy fabrics but the metallic rebirth was also seen in shoes, nails, and accessories.

So, sneakerheads who love to go with trends should check out the 5 best metallic sneakers of all time.

From Buffalo London Vegan's Pink to Adidas's silver hues, Metallic sneakers set timeless trends.

1) ASICS GEL-Kayano 14

Launched in July 2023, this metallic beauty from Asics has been trending among metallic sneakers lovers. Sporty looking with a glimpse of silver hues, this metallic sneaker might add extra volume to a minimalistic outfit.

Asics introduced the Gel technology in their sneakers that can convert polymers into silicone, resulting in the comfort of the forefoot and heels. This mesh silhouette metallic sneaker can be more than just a classic street staple, thanks to its unique design.

The sneaker is carefully layered with synthetic fabric and Dark grey lining panels on the upper creating a verbose look. This unique piece of silver hue is available for $150.

2) Buffalo London vegan classic platform trainers in pink metallic

Buffalo London vegan classic platform trainers in pink metallic ( image via Asos)

Metallic colors are reinvented by infusing several Pastel hues. Buffalo London vegan classic platform trainers in Pink Metallic perfectly illustrate this expression. This metallic sneaker provides an eye-soothing pearl pink hue in a metallic base with a lilac midsole.

The polyurethane silhouette upper and sole is creatively lined with polyester material. Made with minimal materials, this metallic touch-up stands out the sneaker. The padded tongue and easy pull tab are placed for a cushy experience. The signature buffalo tag is glued on the lace tab. This chunky piece of trendy sneaker is available for $250.

3) Nike Air Max Plus (Tn) 'Black/Metallic Silver

Launched in 2022, Nike's Air Max Plus Black/metallic silver is next in the queue. Air max plus is another cult classic of Nike and the designer McDowell's popular Sunset at Florida Beach in the Air TN popularity is well known to every sneakerhead.

The all-time greatest metallic sneaker is its black metallic model. However, the white/silver version is about to come in 2023. Apart from its metallic hues, the best part is the air technology that feels lightweight during the run. Its air max technology and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TP) accent with mesh silhouette upper make the sneaker favorite of all time. Sneakerheads can buy this blackish beauty for $180.

4) Raf Simons x Adidas Stan Smith "Metallic Silver"

For people who love metallic sneakers, this Raf Simons x Adidas stan smith metallic sneaker will be a must-buy. Sleek looking, this metallic beauty comes in a silver hue which adds volume to the sneaker. For minimalistic fashion lovers who try to be simple, this metallic touch-up will be the perfect combination to complement their style.

Crafted with a leather silhouette and rubber sole, this satin-looking sneaker carries both the Adidas and Raf Simons branding — with the side upper marked in an 'R' structure with pinholes and the sole carrying the Adidas branding. Metallic sneakers lovers can opt for this gleaming beauty for $629.

5) New Balance 530 "White Silver Metallic"

When the buzz is about metallic sneakers, New Balance's white/ Silver metallic must pay rapt attention. Based on the New Balance's 530 series, the sneaker is hued with steep metallic silver, white and grey.

The firm structure of NB's 530 series with polished silver satin on the textile silhouette which is layered with a honeycomb pattern. The rubber sole, engraved with 'ABZORB' builds a strong base. The traditional lace in a white hue and the padded tongue are placed to add more durability to the sneaker. Sneakerheads can buy it for $86.

The above list of metallic sneakers of all time comprises different types of sneakers and to look trendy, sneakerheads can opt for any of them.