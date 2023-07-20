Nike Air Max Plus "White/Metallic Silver" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike will introduce a new baby in the Air Max Plus family and it will be hued in gorgeous white/metallic silver. The Air Max Plus or mostly known as TN Air is one of the cult favorites of all Nike fans. Sean McDowell, the man behind the air max's success, has been focusing his artistic skill on the TN for 25 years. So, to celebrate the silver jubilee, the designer's latest contribution will be in a Silver metallic hue.

The metallic colorway will land in Nike stores soon this year under the price tag of $180. The air max legacy is rich with a lot of experiments and innovations, which began with a lot of rejections.

The common features of air max, like the visible air unit or the foam sole are present in this silver colorway. The purpose of the Air Max was to produce cushy running shoes that are also lightly weighted and the purpose was quite synced. However, these TN sneakers mostly belong to the lifestyle section nowadays because of their trendy look.

McDowell prepared the silver metallic colorways with TN technology as a surprise gift for fans during the silver jubilee anniversary of Air Max Plus

The journey of Air Max started in 1987 after a certain turmoil in the Beaverton-based sneaker maker. At that time, Foot Locker was a crucial client of Nike and they requested the sneaker brand to bring out the best running shoes. With so many attempts from Nike, Foot Locker did not select a single pair.

The deal was about to end when Sean McDowell took the entry just like a hero to save it. Behind the birth of Air Max Plus, McDowell shares:

"I hung out on the Florida beaches and just thought and sketched — it was one of my most creative times. One evening, it was turning to dusk, so the very blue sky was starting to fade to dark blue, and the palm trees were blowing in the wind. I sketched that out, and I thought, It could make a quarter panel, like you could hold your foot down with those palm trees."

This appears to be quite creative and thus Air Max 1 was born as a result of incorporating the sunset of Florida beach, palm tree, and shark tail. The foam-based sole with a visible air unit, entices the sneakerheads as its cool design creates timeless fashion. On the other hand, the introduction of the shark tail-shaped midsole provides more support and reduces fatigue. This shark tail reference makes some of the Air Max Plus fans to name it "The Shark".

Apart from the air max technology, the mixture of different hues is the most attractive part of this series. The latest version of Silver Metallic is covered with a synthetic mesh silhouette with Thermoplastic Polyurethane ( TPU) accent that enhances flexibility.

As the signature style, the narrow swoosh logo of Air Max Plus is hued in silver and its shine enhances the elegance of the sneaker. The tongue is dipped in metallic hues and the Air Max logo in the hexagon is glued on it. Another TN logo is on the heel tab.

However, the newest version of the Air max plus will be dropped soon and the fans can get it from any retail shop of Nike or the Nike app for $180.