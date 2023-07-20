Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Curry” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Recently, the hearsay about the landing of one of Nike retro models, 'Reverse Curry', is widespread and some sources confirm it as well.The 'Reverse Curry' from 1999 is likely to hit the shoe shelves again in 2024 spring with some modifications. This vintage collection has a separate fan base because of its artist and collaboration.

The 'Reverse Curry' is a part of Co.Jp (Concept Japan) series. The collaboration of Nike with Jeff Staple created history with some unique sneaker designs in the '00s. That collaboration was the beginning of something incredible for this brand.

Jeff Staple, the founder of Staple Pigeon quoted:

"The roots of everything from the “drop” model to the Nike SNKRS app can be traced back to it. CO.JP is the architect. If it wasn’t for CO.JP, you wouldn’t have quick strikes, you wouldn’t have segmented distribution, you wouldn’t have Tier Zero releases, you wouldn’t have SNKRS.”

'Reverse Curry' will be revived with this epic collaboration again and will be out in stores during the spring of 2024.

The resurgence of Nike Low Dunk 'Reverse Curry' will show up in the stores for $125

The release of 'Reverse Curry' holds a lot of factors along with the introduction of new trends. The Jordon brand was experimenting with overseas exposure and Nike SB joined them. To make an entry of their name in the global dairy, Beaverton-based sneaker maker chose Japan. However, collaboration with influencers or different brands was not ubiquitous back then and the brand introduced it to the world by customizing the product.

The Concept Japan came into action, after the introduction of 'Reverse curry' in muddy brown hues with white. Regarding this customization process, Jeff Staple was open with these words:

“Say you’re a buyer and you’re like, ‘Hey, I want this shoe, but I want it in all red. If you do it in all red, I’ll order 10,000 pairs.’ Nike sales reps would be like, ‘F*ck, let me call up Beaverton and get these pairs made so I can get an order.’ That’s not a quote-unquote collaboration [the way we see it today], but it kind of is.”

In 2001, the famous Air Force 1 'Linen' landed with tanned linen with a pastel swoosh logo and outsole. Following this, several pairs like Dunk Low's 'samba' or 'ugly duckling pack' got immense appreciation from the sneaker world.

The Reverse curry was designed by Peter Moore and came to the stores in February 1999 and the sneaker was made of leather and rubber. The upper leather silhouette looks like the dark curry color which the name signifies and the rubber sole is lined with the brown outer sole.

'Reverse Curry' is a typical model of retro sneakers which had several panels on the upper in white. The forefoot looks fluffy due to its cushioning technology. The Swoosh logo in summit white stretches up to the back end.

The sneaker is constructed with simple colors and materials which features a padded tongue in the dark brown and white lining with the retro Nike logo tag. Peter Moore added some pinhole designs on the upper as well as some whipped stitches in white on the forefoot and the heel tab, to complete the whole design.

This lifestyle retro sneaker will appear in 2024 for $125.