DTLR x New Balance 990v4 "Wild Style 2" sneakers: Where to Get, Release Date, Price, and More details explored

New Balance loves to play with colors, and it is not unknown to the sneakerheads. Continuing this trend, New Balance again united with DTLR to launch their new offspring in their collection. DTLR x New Balance 990v4 “Wild Style 2.0” will be launched soon this month.

Previously, these two brands collaborated and brought the 'Miami Drive' and 'Virginia is For Lovers' sneaker collections. This collection gained immense popularity. The new sneaker “Wild Style 2.0” will hit the market on July 14, 2023. This vibrant pair will be available on the DTLR website, starting from $80.

The sequel of the “ Wild Style” from DTLR and NB will land with more vibrant colors and cool looks. Just like the previous one, this model will cater to kids only. However, the collaborating brands are thinking to bring the same collection for men as well.

DTLR x New Balance 990v4 "Wild Style 2.0" will hit the shelves with more vibrant colors

990v4 "Wild Style 2.0" ( Image via DTLR)

Wild Style 2.0 is tailored from the different colors of the color palette. Unlike their other collection, this sneaker series will snatch others’ attention with its pastel shades fusion. The vibrant and bold look of the new version differentiates it from the older version.

This time the sneakers will add extra boldness with vibrant colors like Pineapple, Azure, Purple, and Black. The foam-based soles are painted Yellow and White which perfectly stands out. Green and purple are infused there to create a contrasting shade. However, the base color is Black, and Grey's presence spawns extra drama in the sneaker.

The back of the sneaker is embedded with 990 in Sky Blue. The ‘N’ logo of NB is also ingrained in the sneaker in Pineapple. The Grey patches on the black base are bordered with Red and Blue colors. The traditional Black lace color keeps the sneaker blunt.

Designed with different hues, Wild Style 2.0 will be available on the DTLR website. This collection will be for different aged kids and the price will be varied accordingly. The grade school-going kid’s shoe will cost $110 whereas $95 will be for the little kids. The price for the same collection for a toddler will be $80.

Announcing the release date, DTLR describes the " Wild Style 2.0" as

"Meet the New Balance 990v4 "Wild Style 2.0." This kids'-exclusive makeup channels childlike wonder with vibrant colors spread throughout a black-and-grey base."

The Boston-based athletic footwear brand is popular for its unique design and comfort. Since the beginning, the brand has emphasized the proper space around the toes so that feet can breathe and relax. From orthopedic shoes to athletics, the brand witnessed different owners but the sole vision was not compromised.

Sneakerheads have loved the DTLR x New Balance collaboration since its beginning. The 550 series has been one of the popular series of the NB collection. The white pair with a sleek design and the ultimate comfort is what people love the most.

Maryland-based lifestyle and entertainment brand DTLR has been functioning since 1983 and now they are a family with 245 stores. This brand has collaborated with different brands like Nike, Jordan, Champions, New Balance, etc. So, ‘ Better Together’ is what they believe and their sole motive is to cater to different cultural audiences.

Poll : 0 votes