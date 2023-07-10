SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 “Diamond Turf” sneakers: Release date and more details explored

A sample version of the upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 collaboration was just revealed and shared by Carlos Prieto, the co-founder of SoleFly, on Threads. In addition to giving a sneaker project preview, Prieto also declared that the Nike Air Diamond Turf served as the inspirational model for this version of the Jordan 8.

Founder Prieto has successfully worked with Nike's renowned Jordan Brand several times. The collaborations have included the Air Jordan III Retro in 2014, the Air Jordan 13 in 2022, and several other models.

Now, during the Holiday season of 2023, SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 “Diamond Turf” sneakers will hit the market. As reported by Sneaker News, the pair will be launched on December 2, 2023. The pricing detail is not available currently.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 “Diamond Turf” sneakers feature a color-blocking pattern

Carlos Prieto posted the pictures of Solefly x AJ 8. (Image via Threads/@chinojp3)

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 “Diamond Turf” sneakers are inspired by the Nike Air Diamond Turf. The Air Diamond Turf is a cross-training shoe that was originally released in 1993. The shoe was designed for football and baseball players and was worn by Deion Sanders. The upcoming SoleFly x AJ 8 features a black-and-white colorway.

This collaboration's latest iteration features a pattern that is reminiscent of the enduring "Playoffs" aesthetic. Exquisite gold hardware, customized hangtags, and lace tips with the SoleFly logo further accentuate it. The eye-catching crimson inner lining creates a stunning visual contrast with the midsole's white color.

This shoe has a distinct design that sets it apart from other Jordan models. It features a high-top silhouette with crisscrossing straps on the upper, giving it a visually striking and futuristic appearance.

On the other hand, the second variation pays respect to the cherished 1994 cross-trainer by swapping out the customary perforated side panels with a plush golden cloth.

However, all these details are observed from the sample version shared on Prieto's Threads post. No details or information is available yet. Therefore, the details may change in the future for the official version.

Air Jordan 8 sneakers have been released in various colorways, including both original and retro collections. Additionally, the brand has collaborated with artists, designers, and brands to create limited-edition versions of the AJ 8.

The SoleFly x AJ 8 “Diamond Turf” sneakers are expected to arrive in December 2023, and official information may be revealed soon.

