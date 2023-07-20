Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex "Tashmoo Blue" Slides: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The streetwear and footwear designer Salehe Bembury is continuing his collaborative partnership with the beloved and famous Colorado-based footwear label Crocs to launch a brand new makeover of their highly coveted Pollex Slides footwear model. The dynamic duo will be connecting to launch a "Tashmoo Blue" makeover upon the Pollex Slides.

The dynamic duo kick-started their partnership in November 2021 with the launch of Pollex Clogs and the Pollex slides are their latest collaborative shoe. The look of the latest Pollex "Tashmoo Blue" slides was shared on the official Instagram account. The latest slides come after the duo previously launched "Citrus Milk" two months ago.

According to the official Instagram announcement made by Salehe Bembury, the "Tashmoo Blue" Pollex slides will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Be A Spunge on July 20, 2023. The slides will be launched at 9 a.m. PST. An official Croocs launch date hasn't been announced by the involved labels yet.

More about the upcoming Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides in "Tashmoo Blue" colorway, which will be launched alongside Pollex Clogs "Niagara"

The upcoming Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides in "Tashmoo Blue" colorway will be launched alongside Pollex Clogs "Niagara" (Image via @salehebembury / Instagram)

Sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts claim that they are huge fans of Salehe Bembury for his iconic and amazing designs. The designer is well-known for his dressing sensibility and has worked for great brands such as Versace and Yeezy.

In recent years, the designer's eponymous label has collaborated with multiple huge names in the sneaker industry including New Balance, Cole Haan, Vans, and Crocs.

Salehe is currently leading Versace as a vice president of men's footwear. One of his successful partnerships is with Crocs, from which he designed the popular Pollex Clog, which debuted in 2021. He unveiled an iteration of the Pollex lineage with Pollex Slides.

The dynamic duo later released the Pollex Slides, with the latest being clad in "Tashmoo Blue" color scheme. The official Crocs site introduces the Pollex Slides footwear model,

"Great riffs stick in your head. And this offshoot of the mold breaking Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury is another hit for your feet to enjoy. With the comfort of a Classic Crocs Slide, and Salehe’s unique signature fingerprints merged together on the upper, with concave ridges allowing for multi-directional traction, this Pollex is perfect for summer strolls or hanging out at home and everywhere in between."

The footwear mold is designed by Salehe Bembury, which is incredibly lightweight and fun to wear. The rubber material on the shoe's upper is quick to dry and easy to clean. The shoe features multiple dramatic "fingerprint" concave ridges, which allow for multi-direction traction for the outsoles.

The pods of the shoe on the rubber outsoles give in additional abrasion. The upper of the slides features small ridges to allow the water to flow seamlessly off the shoe.

More details are added with the Croslite foam footbeds for high comfort. The foam is flexible, lightweight, and 360-degree comfort. The slide features forefoot star, which was originally inspired by the duo's 2021 released Pollex Clog footwear design.

The Pollex Slides in "Tashmoo Blue" colorway is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Be A Spunge on July 20, 2023. The price details of the sneaker hasn't been announced by the involved labels yet.