Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides “Citrus Milk” colorway: Where to get and more details explored 

Renowned streetwear and sneaker designer Salehe Bembury has once again teamed up with foam clogs genius Crocs for a fresh footwear design, dubbed Crocs Pollex Slides. For their latest addition, the duo have designed a foam clog in “Citrus Milk” ensemble. A look at the new colorway was recently shared by the designer via his Instagram account.

The website beaspunge.com as well as the Crocs online store will sell the Salehe Bembury x Pollex Slide "Citrus Milk" colorblocking this year. The retail pricing of the shoes, which will be available in unisex sizing, has not yet been revealed, but it is expected to be comparable to the price of the Crocs Pollex Clog.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides will arrive in Citrus Milk colorway influenced by their Pollex Clog design

The early image of the Citrus Milk colorway of Crocs Pollex Slides shared by the designer (Image via Instagram/@salehebembury)

Most people who are interested in sneakers or streetwear have heard about Salehe Bembury. The well-known shoe designer developed his expertise working for brands like Yeezy and Versace, which prompted his most recent partnerships with companies like Vans, New Balance, and Crocs.

His most popular design is the Pollex Clog from Crocs, which has been offered since its original debut at the end of 2021, in a number of hues. The foam clogs' "Tide," "Cobbler," "Crocodile," "Urchin," and "Stratus" variations have been made public in recent months. These clogs will now be modified into slides.

Foam slip-on silhouettes, including the Adidas Yeezy Slide and the Foam RNNR design, swept the trainer industry by storm in 2021 and 2022. As companies recognized the trend, practically every major shoe manufacturer debuted a foam-constructed slip-on.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog, which is undoubtedly equally as stylish as Yeezy's designs, was introduced by Crocs during this time.The design was eventually released in an increasing number of colorways, and obtaining newer releases was made simpler. Recently restocked items were also sold out quickly owing to the widespread popularity of the silhouette. Hence, the duo plans to capitalize on this with a new slide iteration.

A new joint design, the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide, was unveiled by the renowned fashion designer in a "Citrus Milk" hue. It was first previewed during Salehe's runway show with Moncler during Paris Fashion Week.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide converts the profile into, as is evident, a slide design, while maintaining the same fingerprint-inspired style as the Clog variant. The only remaining piece of the 3D fingerprint pattern on the upper seems to be the forefoot strap, while the footbed was taken directly from the duo's Pollex Clog design.

Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides 🧡 Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides 🧡 https://t.co/fz7RkFYSJy

The fingerprint motif is still present on the outer sole unit as well. On the footbed and lateral sidewall next to the forefoot strap, Salehe and Crocs co-branding can be seen. All of this appears in a toned "citrus milk" color with a peachy orange undertone.

Keep an eye out for the new Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides "Citrus Milk" that will arrive later this year. For quick updates on the launch and price details of these footwear pieces, sign up on the brand’s website.

