Outlandish x Ciele Athletics collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Outlandish, a black-owned outdoor store, has recently announced an exciting collaboration with Ciele Athletics. This marks the first-ever partnership between the two brands, resulting in the creation of a unique product: the custom CLB cap.

The announcement was initially spotted on the pages of Hypebeast and later confirmed by Outlandish through their Instagram page, solidifying the news of their collaboration.

The CLB caps were created with hikers in mind and draw inspiration from the work of Harriet Powers. This Brooklyn-based hiking retail company has previously partnered with various brands including Saloman, The North Face, Allmansright, etc.

Outlandish, the only trekking store in Brooklyn, and Harriet Powers, an American folk artist, share a similar vision in that they both seek to connect humans with nature. In honor of their partnership, Ciele Athletics and Outlandish will host a 4-mile trail run and introduce their special CLB caps to the public at the Outlandish store on August 3, 2023.

The Outlandish stores will soon be launching the custom CLB cap, which draws inspiration from the art of Harriet Powers

The Brooklyn-based hiking store was founded by Benje Williams with the intention of catering to people of color and their diverse network. Williams, the former CEO of a forest restoration start-up, has a strong desire to make the outdoors more accessible to people. This motivation led him to establish an outdoor gear store in Brooklyn.

In a statement, he said:

"Outlandish wants to help people reconnect to the outdoors, and, hopefully, feel more whole and connected to something larger than themselves in the process. The outdoors isn’t often considered a place that’s welcoming to people of color. However, it’s supposed to be somewhere that anyone can go, and people of color, especially Black people, have such a long relationship with it."

To pace up the vision, this collaboration with Ciele Athletics started working on the CLB caps for the hikers. Their Instagram launch portrays the cap on the head of a Brooklyn-based runner and running coach in an orange scheme.

The combination of Orange and black, the brim of the cap carries the art. In black canvas, the 'pictorial quilt' of Powers is embedded in a white hue. Two logos of the brands reside on the lateral sides of the cap.

The orange color represents the soil of Powers, Georgia, while the COOLwick fabric combines art with technology. The wick fabric efficiently removes moisture from the body, ensuring dryness.

More on the 'Pictorial Quilt' of Harriet Powers

Harriet was born into a slave family in 1837 with a great deal of artistic ability. During her lifetime, she created two quilts using applique techniques: a Bible quilt and a picture quilt.

The quilts gained fame after being showcased at the cotton fairs. The second wave of feminism in 1970 placed significant emphasis on the work of Harriet and recognized its deserving value. Both quilts are currently exhibited at the Smithsonian and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Ciele Athletics and Outlandish have planned their first joint release for August 3. An amazing trail race and a festive party are planned for this momentous occasion.