Puma x Ciele Athletics collaboration: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Puma and Ciele Athletics have recently teamed up to take an initiative about the mental health of the runners. As such, they launched several apparel sets. Through this collaboration, Puma has hoped to mingle their perceptions with American athletic retail store Ciele Athletics.

Following the release of a feature film, the apparel set came live on July 28, where brand members emphasized the balance during the run, and with the blending of intense red, gramola, and black, they adorn the plate of their apparel. The Puma x Ciele collaboration apparel consists of two pairs of sneakers, a track jacket with matching pants, tank tops, tee shirts, a bra, and caps. The price range between $45 and $260 and are available on both the brand's website.

Puma x Ciele athletics 'The sound mind collection' focuses on prioritizing the mental health of a runner

Aiming to take care of the runner's mental health, Puma and Ciele's first collaboration aspires to keep a balance between the work and practices in a runner's life, which is why they named the latest launch 'The sound mind collection.' By doing this, the brands elicit that blocking the noise brings peace that drives a runner to attain goals.

The collaboration came up with three taglines - "the peace is the place, the work is work, celebrate the silence," which hold a symbolism in a runner's life and it reflects on their mental health. Through social media, Puma and Ciele ran the campaign for the collection, where they emphasized taking care of mental health.

In fact, the aforementioned feature film showed that runners were reprimanded by their bosses, as a result of which the balance between their running practices and profession faded away. The collaboration thus wishes to prevent that.

The global marketing director of Ciele Athletics, Dan Marette, said:

“Running requires balance. And oftentimes the focus is only on the performance side; the running itself. We worked with Puma to build this collection to put more of a spotlight on the recovery and mental health side."

Within the collection, the mesh-featured tank top comes in two colorways - Granola and Intense red. The product, inoculated with dry cell technology, absorbs moisture and keep the body dry. Besides. polyester and elastane are combined in the clothing which is 70% reusable material. As for the colorway, while the white upon the ivory hue creates a soft look, the combination of vibrant red fosters boldness and burning passion.

Among the collection, the sneakers stand out because of their advanced Nitro technology. Blending advanced technology with timeless design, this sneaker featured mesh leather is available in both men's and women's sizes.

The Puma x Ciele collection consists of:

Deviate NITRO™ 2 Women's Running Shoes - $160 Ultraform Women's Running Bra - $45 Women's Woven Running Shorts - $55 Men's Running Singlet - $45 Men's Running FSTCap - $50 Fast-R NITRO™ Elite Men's Running Shoes - $250 Running Tracksuit Jacket - $120 Running Tracksuit pants - $75 Running Tee - $120 Go Men's Cap - $50 Women's Running Tank Top - $45

Featured in polyester and elastane with dry cell technology, the jackets and track pants are light and breathable. Here, the collaboration branding is also visible. Moreover, the 'peace is the place' is etched under the hemline of the tee shirts to suggest that achieving peace is the ultimate aim of an individual. This ensures the runner prioritizes balance to maintain the same in their job and and on track field.

The sound mind collection hit the store on July 28, and the purpose behind the collection was noteworthy as they have emphasized the one major issues among runners nowadays. As such, this well-intended campaign and collection inspires runners to step ahead and have poise in their life. The entire collection is available in the online and offine stores of the brand and some select retailers.