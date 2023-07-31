Fans express their disappointment with the LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 sneakers: "There doesn’t seem to be anything distinctive"

Recently, a post by Nice Kicks on Instagram portrayed King James posing in Nike LeBron 21, and netizens' criticism inundated that post. Fans are disappointed with the new pair from the Swoosh company's LeBron series, with some calling them a copy of Kobe Protro.

LeBron James recently posted some random clicks with his younger son, Bryce in a practice session where he was seen wearing a pair of beige sneakers dipped with metallic golden heels, which is probably the upcoming pair from the LeBron series.

James then posted another picture in the LeBron 21 and pairing it with Drake and 21 Savage's Rich Flex. He captioned the post:

"21, can you do something for me? Can you hit a lil' rich flex for me?"

James underscored the '21', which also signifies his upcoming pair.

Fans don't find anything distinctive in LeBron 21 ( Image via Instagram/ Nice Kicks)

However, his fans criticized the new pair as they feel there is nothing distinguishable and most of them compared the pair with Kobe's ProTro.

Criticizing LeBron 21, fans commented 'It's a nope, THUMBS DOWN'

Though it's not official, King James' informal revelation about the new entry of the series intends the new launch from the Swoosh company's King's signature sneaker line. Though the technical description is vague, it is clear that Beige's tonal silhouette is trapped in low-top construction.

The heel counter is dipped in a brown hue and mingles with the metallic golden heels, giving it a royal vibe. The Beige-tinted swoosh is highlighted by the stretched padded tongue, however, it is not clear whether the dual air zoom configuration, like the previous model, is available in this entry or not.

Most fans compared the new launch with Kobe mentioning 'Kobe influence is crazy':

Netizen compares James new launch with Kobe 4 ( image via Instagram/ Nice Kicks)

For some fans, not only this rendition, but even other sneakers in the series did not entertain them with some also suggesting engaging new designers:

Fans' bitter reaction to the King James new launch ( Image via Instagram/ Nice Kicks)

The criticizm peaked, when someone commented:

" It's harder to believe they let him keep going with a shoe line. 98% of Lebron's shoes are TRASH. Go argue elsewhere"

Sneakerheads love the Kobe series more than the King James and the comment section bears the live proof of that. The comparison and the negative prediction say speak louder.

Fans reject King James's new launch ( Image via Instagram/ Nice kicks)

Any press release has not been published by the Swoosh company yet, so the whole design is not clearly visible. so it is highly anticipated the fan's reaction after the official launch. It will be interesting to see how fans after the official launch.