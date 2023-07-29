Nike Air Jordan 12 "Red Taxi" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned label, Michael Jordan, have continued to make waves throughout the sneaker industry with their iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage. The dynamic duo has celebrated 2023 with multiple retro releases, limited-edition makeovers, and collaborative colorways.

Even though the Air Jordan 38 will be released in August 2023, the brand will not let go of its retro roots and will launch an iconic Air Jordan 12 in the coming year. The latest makeover to be teased over the silhouette is "Red Taxi," which is a classic combination of bold and neutral colors: red, black, and white.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 12 "Red Taxi" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the sneaker leaker account ZSneakerheads, the pair will be launching via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Summer 2024.

Nike Air Jordan 12 "Red Taxi" sneakers will come clad in red, black, and white hues

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 12 "Red Taxi" sneakers come clad in red, black, and white hues (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

Nike and Michael Jordan began their journey in 1984 when the Swoosh label signed Jordan as one of their signature athletes. A year later, the dynamic duo launched their first-ever signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1, as the beginning of the iconic line.

Reaching the 38th signature shoe in August 2023, the line has continued to extend annually. The latest makeover to appear is on the 1996-released Air Jordan 12, which was a product designed by the great Tinker Hatfield. The official site introduces the sneaker model:

"Released in 1996 and designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ 12 debuted in a black and white colorway, with inspiration drawn from the Japanese flag. The design built upon the legendary success of recent Air Jordan releases and took its place among collectors’ favorites. In 1997, the AJ 12 was released in a red colorway, and were later retro-ed in other colors."

The upper of the shoe will be constructed out of leather. The pair is reminiscent of the 1996 retro pair worn by Michael Jordan, who wore the familiar white and black color scheme. The gold hue is replaced with a metallic red on the hardware and branding details.

The base comes clad in a white hue, which is accentuated on the toe boxes, profiles, and tongues. The white base is contrasted with black overlays, which are placed on the lateral and medial sides of the toe boxes and midsoles.

Another hue is added to the sneaker with red metallic placed upon the "Jumpman" branded midsoles, lace eyelets, Jumpman logo upon the tongue, and the rubber outsoles. Most of the upper is constructed out of tumbled leather and quilted material.

The shoe comes clad in a "White / Black / Metallic Red" color scheme, which sets a remixed tone. The Air Jordan 12 "Red Taxi" sneaker makeover is expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the summer of 2024. The pair will be released for a retail price of $135.