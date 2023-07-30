Nike Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label has continued to give its fans iconic makeovers throughout 2023 by launching multiple retro, collaborative, limited-edition, and GR makeovers.

Now, the latest sneaker to be introduced is the iconic Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo," which could possibly be one of the most hyped release of 2024.

The Jordan brand is slated to soon release its 38th signature pair, Air Jordan 38 in August 2023, however, they still make sure to visit the old and OG silhouettes.

In coming year, when Air Jordan 38 will be at its peak, Air Jordan 6 will be present on the sidelines. The popular and beloved "Reverse Oreo" makeover has previously graced multiple silhouettes including Air Jordan 6, Vaporfly Flyknit, Air Jordan 4, and more.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo" hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the sneaker leaker Instagram page, ZSneakerheads, the silhouette will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Summer 2024.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo" sneakers, which come clad in a black and white color scheme

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo" sneakers come clad in a black and white color scheme (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

Michael Jordan kick-started his journey with Nike in 1984 as they signed a lifetime sponsorship deal. A year later, the Jordan brand honored their graceful partnership by launching their first-ever signature sneaker for a player, Air Jordan 1 in 1985.

The launch of AJ1 seamlessly blends the streetwear and fashion with sneakers and basketball. Soon, the dynamic duo launched many other silhouettes, with the line currently at its 38th signature sneaker model.

The iconic Air Jordan 6 sneaker model was designed by the Swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield in 1991. The Jordan label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible dr. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year."

The latest colorway to appear is the Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo," which comes clad in a black and white color scheme. Most of the shoe comes clad in a white hue, with the base being constructed out of leather material.

The all-white leather upper featuring perforations upon the profile mid-panels, heel collars, and toe boxes. The white-hued base contrasts with the black-hued accents placed upon the heel spoilers, midsoles, lace-locks, and the tongues.

The "Oreo" pattern is added upon the sneakers with the black base and white speckling details upon the rear pull tabs and the "eyeliner" of the sole unit.

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" color scheme was originally released in 2010. Branding details are added with the "Jumpman" logo and "JORDAN" writing upon the tongue.

The upcoming Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo" sneakers are slated to be released in Summer 2024 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers. The shoe will be retailing for a price of $200.