Nike is well-known for its inventive and high-quality products. The firm has worked with some of the world's finest athletes to create signature shoeline that represent their distinctive traits and skills. One of them is Giannis Antetokounmpo, with his own Zoom Freak signature line under the Swoosh label. And the upgraded Zoom Freak 5 is the most recent edition of the player's signature sneaker lineup, which was recently introduced in a black and white "Oreo" inspired outfit.

Although there is no official announcement made on the launch of the new Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Oreo" colorway, these signature shoes are expected to be offered in the next few weeks of 2023. Fans of Giannis and other sneaker enthusiasts will be able to locate these pairs on Nike's online and offline locations, alongside its connected retail merchants. Stick around for confirmed pricing details as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Oreo” shoes reflect the player's love for the cookies

Here's another look at the new colorway (Image via Instagram/@bingcarpenter24601)

When Giannis Antetokounmpo initially joined the NBA, one of his first constant purchases was an entire pack of Oreo. Right before Thanksgiving in 2021, Giannis discovered the delightful trick of dunking the monochromatic cookies in milk, which he had missed out on during his childhood owing to the high cost of treats for his family in Greece. Oreos have become his go-to midnight snack ever since.

The two-time League MVP's love for Oreos is now symbolized by its own greyscale outfit for the new hue of his Zoom Freak 5. The patterned knit upper, midsole and heel tab together replicate the fluffy white core of the cookie, whereas the jet-black leather reinforcements and tongue fabrication, provide an opposite pitch-dark shade.

Underfoot, a marbled look takes hold, while speckled patterning at the lower half of the Swoosh complements its top silver metallic touch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, an elite player for the Milwaukee Bucks as well as the NBA MVP champion, is one of Nike's most recognized players. Antetokounmpo, nicknamed "the Greek Freak," is a talented and leading athlete who can play several positions and dominate on attack and defense. Giannis's Nike signature shoe line, the Zoom Freak series, highlights his abilities and elegance on the court.

After becoming a sneaker-free athlete for a few months, Giannis signed a long-tern sponsorship deal with Nike Inc. in November 2017. As a result, he began his professional journey with the Swoosh brand and chose to remain devoted to the business. Although the contract terms were kept confidential, it was expected to be worth $10 million per year.

The agreement also featured Antetokounmpo's signature sneaker line as well as further branding options with Nike. Antetokounmpo is the 22nd player in Nike history to get his own signature shoe.

In June 2019, he introduced his first trademark shoe, the Zoom Freak 1. After this, the Zoom Freak 2 and Zoom Freak 3 hit the market. The Zoom Freak 4 was unveiled by the duo last year, and many colorways have been released since then.

In recent weeks of 2023, images of Zoom Freak 5 silhouettes have begun to circulate on the internet, with "Oreo" being the latest edition of the new signature shoe.

Zoom Freak 5 "Oreo" colorway will be launched in 2023. To receive quick notifications on the availability of the brand new sneakers, Sign up on Nike's official website and download SNKRS app.

