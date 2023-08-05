Sneakerheads complaints about the high price tag of Air Jordan 11 Low “Navy” sneakers: “190 for lows is crazy” 

Recently a new colorway is added to the Air Jordan 11 library in a Navy blue colorway, and the Jordan brand fans seem pretty fussy with its price. The release news of 'Legend Pink' from this sneaker line disappointed the male sneakerheads, and this Navy blue tincture poured relief on them.

The fad of Air Jordan 11 raised since its inception and is one of the favorite shoe lines on the basketball court; people admire its design with high-performance ability. The full-length carbon fiber with the air cushioning technology got an infusion in patent leather, and this eleventh iteration became a staple.

However, Nike has scheduled a lot of pairs from this shoe line in the summer of 2024, and the Navy blue tincture is one of them. @zsneakerheads and @snekaerfiles flashed the fresh look of these colorways where fans asked questions about the price.

Fans' questions on the price of Air Jordan 11 Navy colorways ( Image via Instagram/zsneakerheadz)

"190 for low is crazy" - a fan put his perception where some others were seen to support it.

Fans are not very happy with the price tag of the Air Jordan 11 Navy colorway

The Air Jordan 11 debuted in 1995, holding some lore with it. Micheal Jordan was quite thoughtful with his retirement when the designer Tinker Hatfield kept flinching on this sneaker. However, when Jordan changed his mind and decided to return in 1995, Air Jordan 11 was the sneakers he wore in the tournament.

Infusing the carbon fiber in the shank plate, the sneaker gets a revamp with better durability, design, and performance. The sank plate's mixture of graphite, plastics, glasses, and carbon fiber helps retain energy during high motion.

The navy tincture has a semi-translucent outer sole in an icy blue hue with a white midsole. The patent leather in navy blue silhouette wraps when the white mesh is featured as the upper. The branding plates are not quite visible from the uploads.

Fans believe Air Jordan 11 Navy blue is pricy ( Image via Instagram/ zsneakerheadz)

However, according to the fans, the @zsneakerheadz captioned the price tag as $190 for the white/navy blue colorway, which seems pretty high for a low Air Jordan 11.

The comment box of the social media uploads got mixed reactions where people love the colorway and want to cop it while others share their love for their cowboy colorway.

Some sneakerheads love the pair and shared their perception as "This ain't bad," whereas others wrote that no one asked for this iteration. However, some also assume this navy blue panel might be suede or matte.

Fans have mixed reactions to AJ 11 Navy Blue colorway ( image via Instagram/sneakerfiles)

However, fans also want the Georgia or Cowboy colorway back when some hope the grey color should not overlap the heel counter.

Fans want the Georgia or cowboy colorway back ( Image via Instagram/ zsneakerheadz)

The departure of fan comments shows they might object to the high price for the AJ11 colorway. Evaluating overall feedback, the navy blue tincture might not create hype among sneakerheads.

However, the pair is about to release in 2024, and the fresh look does not provide much information. To know more about the design of this navy blue tincture or the release date, sneakerheads have to wait for the official news.