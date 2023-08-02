Kylie Jenner x Bratz collaboration: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The first-ever collaboration between fashion mogul Kylie Jenner and MGA Entertainment's Bratz is getting all the hype since the launch of six figurines on August 1. Bratz is back with the celebrity collaboration after two decades, replicating the 25 years old global fashion icon from the Kardashian clan.

The Kardashian sister is working with MGA Entertainment for the first time. This collaboration has created six miniature Bratz Jenner replicas, taking inspiration from her best red carpet looks for Mugler's creation. The almond-shaped eyes with the flinch of the eye are capturing all fashion fans. The trend is age and gender-neutral thanks to the variety of hair textures and glossy, puffed-up lips.

These six palm-shaped dolls in Jenner's best Met Gala look have come to the shelves of specific retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Walgreens, Target, and Macy's along with Bratz's own website. Each doll costs $10 and comes with some accessories like Jenner's Norman, Italian Greyhound, etc.

Bratizified Kylie pops up in a 2-inch figurine sealed in the trapezoid packaging

Kylie Jenner, a global style icon, is Bratz's first celebrity collaboration, and the company had various obstacles in accurately duplicating the real Jenner. Talking about the same during the release of the mini Bratz, the art director, Chelsea Green said to The Hollywood Reporter,

“We’ve been hard at work with Kylie and her team to ensure the dolls are as authentic and meticulously designed as possible. With both Bratz and Kylie at the helm, we knew the collections had to exude authenticity.”

Super excited Jenner said,

"I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll. I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

In this replication, Bratz draws inspiration from Kylie's street styles to her gorgeous met gala look and one of them is her highly controversial Virgil Abloh's 'Poetry dress'. This poetry dress was controversial because of its white veil and cap, which she wore at Met Gala 2022. Another look from Met Gala 2019, is the lilac-hued hair with Versace white gown.

The Kardashian sister wore a black dress and headpiece in the Brooklyn Museum exhibition as a tribute to the talented designer Mugler. Bratz has a miniature version of this ensemble as well.

Bratz creative director, Jasmine Larian said during the launch,

“Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive. Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today."

This 14-piece set comes in reusable or blind foil packaging, and the trapezoid capsules are convertible to show off the dolls. Along with six different looks of Jenner, the convertible cruiser, fan-favorite Bratz lip telephone, and Jenner's dog Norman, come along with the package.

The collection of these 14 mini Bratz has been dropped in the stores on August 1 and each of the figurines comes with accessories and all are available for $9.99.