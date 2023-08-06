5 essentials to pack for a beach vacation 

The vacation bucket list is incomplete without a beach location. Promising the ultimate relaxation with a splash of salty water and a coastal tour with seafood, beach vacations can rejuvenate an individual's mind and heal the soul.

Moreover, it is no longer about relaxation alone. With their ever-increasing social media presence, people love to portray their penchant for aesthetics by clicking the azure-hued water or the ochre yellow sand far away from the urban hustle and bustle.

However, before leaving on a beach vacation, one must know that it might involve a full-tanned body with a lot of skin problems. Additionally, the giant water body can be dangerous, which makes taking precautions better than suffering. Evaluating all risks, there are some essentials one must rely on before leaving the house for absorbing some vitamin sea.

5 essentials to pack before leaving for a beach vacation

1) Sunscreen

Beach day is synonymous with a hot day under the sun, and nothing can beat the importance of sunscreen in UV exposure. So, a huge bottle of sunscreen lotion must be in the backpack at all times.

Choosing the right sunscreen, however, can be a hectic task for all. The best way to go about it is to start by checking the SPF or sun protection factor. According to the American Academy of Dermatologists, SPF 30 is the minimum range one should opt for.

While water-resistant sunscreen is highly recommended as the splash of salty waves can ruin your sunscreen, it is important to remember that no sunscreen can offer 100% protection, so applying sunscreen at least 15 minutes before leaving is a must.

2) Sunglasses

As only sunscreen alone cannot block the UVA and UVB radiations from the sun, sunglasses help complete the protection toolbox. Not just a fashion statement, but sunglasses are the best friend of the eyes on beach days.

As many optometrists believe that contact lenses are detrimental to splashes, lightweight glasses with UV protection should feature in the essentials list. Wraparound glasses can also be a smart choice here, because they protect the surrounding areas of the eyes. Also, the polarized options give protection from the harmful rays of the sun and soothe the eyes.

3) Clothing essentials

Vactions at coastal areas also means observing certain clothing requirements. Vacations on the shores mean the struggle against humidity and sun exposure is a real one. So, any tight clothes, especially denim, is not a smart choice on the shore.

Floral prints, lightweight clothes, or just a body suit should be packed for vacation. Straw sun hats with light accessories can enhance the beach look. Also, sands are a natural scrubber so choosing sandals over covered shoes.

4) Bags on the shore

Lying under the sun on the shore, one needs a lot of things to carry. A huge tote bag comes as a savior here. Whether it is sun-blocking products or gadgets, a spacious bag solves the problem.

So, tote bags in washable and waterproof material should be the preferred. Nowadays, a variety of totes are available, so one can choose according to her clothes. However, a durable one is always recommended.

5) Umbrella

Finally, the most essential item on the list is a huge umbrella. To protect from the heat and rays of the sun, the umbrella has no replacement.

Choosing a perfect umbrella on the shore needs some specifications. Since the umbrella works as a canopy, durable material-based umbrellas are preferred. Also, buying an umbrella more than 9 feet in diameter is the best for a group of people. One can opt for UV-protected materials on the umbrella on the shore.

As sea shores are the best places for relaxation, one must have the abovementioned essentials for a carefree beach vacation. However, it is also very important that tourists should not litter or spread wastage on the shore as it affects the environment.