5 best fashion moments of Florence Pugh in 2023

Florence Pugh, the rising star of Hollywood, has been a fashion icon on the Hollywood red carpet. She has a unique fashion style that has evolved over time. Having a bold and daring style statement, she has never been afraid to take risks with her fashion choices. She has a loyal fan base of fashion enthusiasts who track her every sartorial whim.

Pugh has cited Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, and designer Harris Reed as her style influences. She has worn a number of outfits on the red carpet, including a black Galvan two-piece, a black transparent dress by Rodarte, and a see-through co-ord skirt set covered in beaded detailing.

From Oppenheimer premiere to Paris Couture Week: 2023 Events with Florence Pugh's best looks

1) 'Oppenheimer' UK Premiere

On July 13, Florence Pugh attended the UK premiere of her new film Oppenheimer in London and made quite a statement on the red carpet with her fashion choices. Pugh wore a rust-orange Valentino Couture dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing.

The dress had a dramatic train that flowed behind her as she walked the red carpet. Pugh's newly-dyed hair matched the burnt orange color of her dress, creating a cohesive look. She accessorized with simple jewelry, including a pair of gold hoop earrings.

2) Fall/Winter 2023/2024 haute couture runway, at Château de Chantilly

Florence Pugh attended the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 5, 2023. She wore a stunning Lavender Valentino Couture dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing. The dress had a full skirt that flowed behind giving a dreamy vibe to the outfit.

Pugh's hair was styled in a sleek updo, and she wore simple jewelry to complement her dress. The actress was seated in the front row alongside other celebrities, including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

3) Tiffany & Co. 5th Avenue opening event

Florence Pugh attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, The Landmark, on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York City on April 27, 2023. The event was a star-studded affair, with many A-list celebrities in attendance, including Pugh, Blake Lively, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Kravitz, and Hailey Bieber.

Pugh wore a light green translucent dress layered over a bodysuit with a flimsy cape by Valentino to the occasion. She accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and rings. Pugh's makeup was kept minimal, with a natural look that complemented her dress.

4) 95th Academy Awards

On March 12, Florence Pugh attended the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Pugh made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet by wearing a black Valentino Couture gown with a dramatic cape and peekaboo hot pants.

The gown featured a plunging neckline and was adorned with giant ruffles. She accessorized black platform heels and an array of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Her hair was styled in a sleek updo, and her makeup was kept minimal to complement her bold outfit.

5) BAFTA Film Awards

Florence Pugh attended the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in London, England on February 19, 2023. She made a fashion moment on the red carpet by wearing an orange Nina Ricci tulle dress with a fishtail hem. The dress featured a strapless neckline and was adorned with ruffles.

Pugh's hair was styled in a sleek updo, and she wore minimal jewelry to complement her bold outfit. The actress was nominated for Best Lead Performance for her role in The Wonder.

These are some of the best fashion moments of Florence Pugh in 2023. Her fashion style has evolved over the year and currently, she has been acing the fashion moments with her ultra-short buzz cut.