Fans swoon over Jimin as singer poses for Tiffany & Co.’s Lock campaign: "If diamond was a person it would be Park Jimin"

Tiffany & Co., the famous jewellery label, is marking its new Tiffany Lock ad campaign featuring Jimin of BTS, the globally celebrated K-pop act. Alongside the singer, who has been associated with the label since earlier this year, the ad drive also showcases fellow in-house representatives Rosé of Blackpink and Nancy Ajram, with the recent addition of Florence Pugh.

For the campaign, the BTS member casually poses against a white-hued wall in a trendy photo shoot for Esquire, sporting exquisite selections from the Tiffany Lock assemblage. Jimin's stunning sight and power to signify the grace and looks associated with Tiffany & Co.'s Lock line have left fans swooning and labeling him as a true diamond in human form.

Jimin's fans have been swooning over his recent Tiffany photoshoot. (image via Instagram)

This K-pop sensation of worldwide fame, with his enormous following of 51 million on Instagram and 42 million on Twitter, oozes a luxurious aura as he decked himself with stunning Tiffany & Co. adornments. These include three grand-looking Lock bracelets of 18k white gold embellished with pavé and baguette diamonds. He even sports diamond ear-studs and two diamond chains, inspired from 1883's age-old Tiffany & Co. padlock.

Fan's adoration for Jimin reaches new heights

On March 2, Tiffany & Co, the much-acclaimed jewellery label lauded for its attractive sterling silver and diamond adornments, officially declared the selection of Jimin as its global representative. The statement immediately made him the subject of a trending topic on social media, even pushing him to 5th position in the US rankings on these platforms.

The recent campaign for Tiffany Lock collectibles, including favored personalities like Jimin, Rosé, and Florence Pugh, has yielded noteworthy buzz and intrigued their followers. Tiffany & Co. lately shared official pictures of Rosé and Florence Pugh as their house ambassadors, though they had kept Jimin's pictures under wraps.

The high-end jewellery house has diplomatically used a marketing technique, as evidenced by the ad campaign's viral circulation of behind-the-scenes undivided images of this K-pop sensation with the others.

The shots of him posing with Tiffany & Co's Lock jewellery went viral and were shared solely on Esquire, an American men's magazine. Social media handles have already been trending the reactions to this K-pop sensation's photo.

The picture credits were attributed to Tiffany & Co. Fans awaiting the authorized release of the ad drive can hope for them to be released soon.

In brief, about Tiffany & Co's Lock line

The ad drive from Tiffany & Co. has successfully portrayed that there are no infinite ways to convey one's emotions of love for another via these campaigns.

The jewellery line from Tiffany & Co. harbors a loyalty to celebrating the company's tradition in some form. New colorways and designs are available for rings, earrings, charms, trinkets, and pendants. Buyers may select from gold, white gold, or rose gold, as the options are widespread.

Further, if a jewellery connoisseur is concerned with choosing which part is their favorite, the easiest answer is to cherry-pick either the pieces Jimin is modelling or choose from some more of Pugh's pieces.

The recent association between the BTS member and Tiffany & Co. for the Lock ad campaign has sparked an overwhelming reaction from his global fans. With each new initiative, the idol keeps showcasing his versatility and skill, establishing his position as a cherished icon in the global entertainment domain.

As fans eagerly expect his forthcoming projects, one thing is certain--Jimin's stardom will continue to shine brilliantly, enchanting his fans worldwide.