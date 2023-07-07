Paris Haute Couture fashion week 2023: Florence Pugh wins the internet with her sheer dress at Valentino show: "A true queen"

Florence Pugh comes to mind when we think of daring experiments in fashion without worrying about criticism while remaining confident in one's own skin. Florence is one of the superstars who has embraced provocative style trends with grace and fierceness, breaking down barriers - just as she did in 2022 at Valentino's Autumn/Winter 23 fashion show. One year later, the actress did it again, revealing it all in a translucent gown for Valentino's Couture show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023.

The actress's risky outfits have always piqued the interest of her admirers and other internet users. This time, netizens were elated with Florence Pugh's dress. One of them said,

Many other internet users had varied feelings about the actress' appearance. There were many, who expressed their support for the actress as she wore this revealing outfit to demonstrate her support of the "Free the Nipple" campaign.

Netizens were impressed with Florence Pugh's dress during the Valention Haute Couture Fall 2023 runway show

Netizens made numerous remarks as they shared their thoughts on Pugh's look. Some called her a "queen," while others said that she looked like a princess. One said that she is honored to live in Florence Pugh's time.

Many of them complimented her clothing and referred to her as glorious. Some of them also admired her pink hair. Some of them, on the other hand, loved what she wore but thought her shoes were weird.

Many people admired her attire and overall appearance. Her admirers remarked that she looked lovely, and they appreciated the color of her outfit since it was both bold and feminine.

Not everyone was impressed with her outfit. Some termed it "nonsensical dressing," and compared Pugh's gown to a "curtain" and "nightgown."

One of them said that her outfit wasn't doing complete justice to her appearance. Another user remarked that her hairstyle was not going with her look. Some others said that the actress was beautiful but poorly styled.

More about Florence Pugh's look for Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2023 show

Florence Pugh revealed her sheer outfit today while sitting front row at Valentino fall/winter 2023 haute couture fashion show in France. From her candy-colored pink pixie cut to her flowing lavender gown, her attire radiated a lovely pastel color palette.

The gauzy see-through fabric gown had pleated detail elements at the shoulders which flared into a ruffled collar. The plunging square neckline with backless design provided an edgy contrast to the piece's dainty and feminine elements, such as the draped train and black bow affixed to the back of her neck.

Pugh completed the look with black studded platform shoes along with a black studded purse. The actress wore Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and rings that complemented her dress.

Florence Pugh frequently makes fashion statements with her bright, sheer attire. She went viral last year at Valentino's fashion show when she appeared in a bold hot-pink tulle gown with an entirely see-through bodice.

