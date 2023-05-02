Rihanna’s Met Gala 2023 look in Valentino sparks hilarious reactions online: “A wedding cake came to life”

Rihanna made a fashionably late appearance at the Met Gala 2023 on May 1, 2023. The pop star continued her streak of reinventing maternity fashion for the Costume Institute Benefit by looking elegant and classic in her dress. The pop singer was seen wearing a white Valentino dress, inspired by Camellia, Chanel's signature flower.

The dress can be attributed as a perfect tribute to the 2023 theme, which honors the late and great designer Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld oversaw the brand Chanel from 1983 until his death in February 2019. Rihanna's outfit for the Met Gala 2023 was full of surprises as she stepped out on the red carpet fully covered in a heavy jacket, that concealed her baby bump.

As she climbed up the stairs, she removed her jacket to showcase the bodycon bodice of the dress that had everyone's jaw on the floor. However, fans were quick to make fun of Rihanna's look as well, with some even comparing her to a "wedding cake."

Diane 💙 @wordzgirl Rihanna at the Met Gala. A wedding cake come to life. Rihanna at the Met Gala. A wedding cake come to life. https://t.co/rZUIhVcNCy

Fans have hilarious reactions to Rihanna's Met Gala 2023 look inspired by Chanel's signature flower

The Met Gala 2023, officially known as the Costume Institute Gala, is an annual fundraising event that supports the Metropolitan Museum for Art. The prestigious event took place on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 6 pm ET with the designated theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

The event doubles as a celebratory party and a way for every A-lister artist and fashion enthusiast to pull off avant-garde and unique looks that best represent the theme. Rihanna is one of the celebrities who makes an appearance on the Met Gala carpet every year and manages to grab headlines.

The pop star continued her streak of bold yet classic attires as she arrived in an oversized Valentino gown and in an interview with Variety, she said:

"It's Valentino Baby"

The singer, who is in the third trimester of her second pregnancy, added that she felt "expensive" in the gown. However, the gown was another opportunity for fans to compare the Umbrella singer to a food item. Her 2015 Met Gala look was another one compared to food as it was called the "pizza gown" or the "omelet gown."

This year, fans compared Rihanna's big-fluffy floral jacket and gown to a wedding cake and made hilarious memes.

Sassington, M.D. @MissSassbox #MetGala Rihanna, I love you and Rocky but I went past my bed time for you to show up as a vegan, dairy-free organic cake topper and a groom from 123rd and MLK Blvd. Goodnight. 🥹

The tweets pointed out how the fluffy jacket hid away Rihanna's body and a part of her face. Although fans were making fun of the Diamonds singer's look, they were also calling her look "yummy" and describing her as a "queen."

Mesa @mesa_mese 🫤🤣 Crying at Rihanna dressed like a wedding cake

cc @bossbratbimbo Rihanna looks like a wedding cake, no other comments really Rihanna looks like a wedding cake, no other comments really

sunkitty ☆ @marsmedusa rihanna looks like a wedding cake rihanna looks like a wedding cake

Ari @Ariooush Someone called Rihanna a wedding cake Someone called Rihanna a wedding cake 😭😭

big poppa bubz @carlisleeeeeee Rihanna’s dress reminds me of a wedding cake and now I want to eat one Rihanna’s dress reminds me of a wedding cake and now I want to eat one

However, the singer transformed her look on the middle of the Met Gala stairs and removed her jacket, which showed her baby bump through a body-fitted bodice.

A closer look at Rihanna's Met Gala 2023 Valentino look

The singer opted for a silk faille dress that was topped with a silk faille cape. The cape featured 30 Chanel camellias, 500 petals, and 25 leaves. Behind the dress was a 5-meter-long train. According to Valentino, the dress was designed specifically for Rihanna by 30 seamstresses.

For footwear, the singer wore ivory white pumps with wrap-around laces and a rosette attached to the pointed toe. The look was finished with stud diamond earrings and a multi-strand pearl-and-diamond choker by Bulgari.

