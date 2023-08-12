Fans frustrated to see Kim Kardashian front Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 campaign: "WHY KIM on everything"

Recently, Marc Jacobs chose Kim Kardashian for his Fall 2023 campaign. Fans, however, do not seem pleased with the designer's choice. The Instagram posts of the Fall 2023 campaign received plenty of hate comments, which might impact the designer's new ready-to-wear collection.

The SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, was spotted posing in a Kiki ankle boot with a tote bag in this campaign, which was clicked by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Alastair McKimm at the Play Lab studio in LA.

After working with Mia Khalifa and Kendall Jenner, the new face for Marc Jacobs' campaign has not gone down well with fans, with many taking to social media to slam the choice.

Fans criticize Marc Jacob's new ready-to-wear fall 2023 collection ( Image via Instagram/ Marc Jacobs)

Kim Kardashian in a fluted skirt with polka-dotted gloves for the Marc Jacobs campaign earns major flak online

Marc Jacob announced his new launch on Instagram with a short video where Kim was seen posing in a fluted mini skirt with polka-dotted gloves and a tote bag.

Besides earning heat from netizens for picking a Kardashian as his model, many of Jacobs' fans also criticized the new designs, with some even going to the extent of calling it "cheap" and "tacky."

Many even asked why the designer chose to pick her over others, while some said that they would no longer be following the campaign or the Marc Jacobs page.

People dismiss Jacobs for choosing Kim Kardashian ( Image via Instagram/Marc Jacobs)

The Marc Jacobs campaign also had some fans wondering whether Kourtney was "ok with this." Meanwhile, some were also of the opinion that the outfits gave off a Kourtney vibe in polka dot.

People compare Kim and Kourtney in polka dot ( Image via Instagram/ Kim Kardashian)

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to online criticism and has come under fire from netizens for multiple reasons in the past as well. While her campaign with Marc Jacobs does not seem to have fared too well in the eyes of netizens thus far, real buyer response remains to be evaluated.