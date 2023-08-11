5 times Jared Leto made an unforgettable fashion statement

Oscar-winner Jared Leto isn't just an actor popular for the film Dallas Buyers Club, but also a singer with a rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. The actor has exhibited his astonishing skills in several hit movies like Suicide Squad, American Psycho, and Fight Club among others.

Apart from being a superstar, he is also a global style icon with a unique styling and fashion sense that enchants his fans. As an ambassador of the Italian luxury brand Gucci, the actor has a lot of room to showcase his perception of styling.

According to Jared, style is all about perspective and personality, and never shies away from embracing new designs. Meanwhile, the designer of Gucci, Alessandro Micheal, a close friend of Jared's, keeps experimenting with new looks on him.

One of the basic styling accessories that Jared emphasizes is the stack block heel shoes and never misses a sprinkle of his perfume. Given that the actor is one of the famous red-carpet guests, the world of fashion anticipates a glimpse of his outfits during each of these events.

Jared exhibits unforgettable fashion moments wearing a cat costume at Met Gala

1) The green and pink suit

The actor was seen in the Green long from Gucci suit at the premiere of Suicide Squad in 2016. The experimentation with styling seemed like his first priority and the outfit was a replica of the same.

The actor was seen in the front row when the same outfit was exhibited at Gucci's 2017 spring runway. Since then, he seemingly wanted to wear Alessandro Michael's design and wore it to the film premiere the same year.

Leto in Suicide Squad Premier ( Image via Sportskeeda)

The knee-length suit in bright green has a large collar and button embellishments. He paired the suit with black leather boots with white socks. The combination creates aesthetics and the suit stands out because of its pop-up colors.

2) Black suit with red flower bow

Gucci designer, Alessandro Michale, has a penchant for creating unisex attires with a bit of feminine inclination. The designer took a sartorial risk by adding a sequin red flower in the place of the bow. At the Oscar 2016, Jared wore Alessandeo's Black suit that seemed to have some feminine touches.

The actor attended the Oscar award show In Black Suit ( Image via Sportskeeda)

At the red carpet event, he wore a black pajama-like three-piece suit that had red piping on the edges. To round off the look, he paired a velvet silhouette Gucci loafer with a rhinestone serpent on it.

His stylist Micaela Erlanger added a Bulgari watch on him and shared that the suit was from Gucci’s 2016 cruise show.

3) The Cat-man

Every celebrity attempts a safe sartorial risk on the red carpet at least once in a lifetime and Jared Leto tops the risk-taker list. At the 2023 Met Gala, he wore a cat costume to pay homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.

The cat costume was designed by Production Studio SCPS. The project manager Joshua Balster spoke about his memory of how the actor wanted the cat costume with a realistic appearance. After many trials and errors, Jared confirmed the feline costume and it became a secret project of the production house.

To portray the innocence of the Choupette on her face, designers put a lot of effort to match the fur with the real one. They used a special synthetic material for the fur and added a cooling mechanism for the cat's face.

While the outfit cannot be touted the best, it was an amalgamation of art and respect that is definitely Jared's unforgettable fashion statement.

4) The magenta velvet suit

At the 11th LACMA festival, Jared appeared in a Gucci Magenta velvet suit with shoulder-length hair. This suit was a creative replica of Alessandro's creative touches. The velvet magenta-hued coat has stonework all over the piece and to match the top, the trouser was designed in the same manner.

For his look, Jared Leto added a diamond pendant necklace and a pair of glossy black gloves. He wore an almond-shaped short block heeled boot and keeping with the theme of the suit, he kept his hair pink-hued.

5) The chic suit

The actor appeared at the premiere of Spiderman- No Way Home in a Gucci outfit. Known for his versatile fashion, Leto wore a chic suit and discarded an overwhelming outfit.

Leto In Chic Suit ( Image via Sportskeeda)

Infusing the color block strategy, the actor wore a purple-hued velvet suit and a sheer crossed pattern top underneath it. He added cherry red flared trousers with a sleek silver pendant which looks elegant.

This actor is known for his love for stacked heels and wore a pair of tan-hued glossy stacked-heel boots to complete the look.

These are five of Jared Leto's unforgettable fashion moments. While the actor sure seems to have an endless collection of looks he likes to serve, fans may have varying ideas of which is their favorite look.