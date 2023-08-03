Jordan MVP 678 “Green Suede” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Jordan MVP 678 is a new hybrid sneaker that combines elements from the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8. These were the three pairs of sneakers that Michael Jordan wore to win his first three NBA championships and Finals MVP awards. And that's where the Jordan MVP 678 name came from. Soon, a new colorway of MVP 678 would be seen in the market, dressed in green hues with a hint of orange.

When it comes to the Jordan sneakers, fans trust the label blindly as over the course of several decades, the label has proven their dedication with numerous successful releases. To keep up the reputation, the sneaker brand has come up with a completely new hybrid sneaker model. The Jordan MVP 678 “Green Suede” sneakers do not have any official release date yet. Nike hasn't disclosed many details about the shoe yet. It can be expected that by the end of 2023, the pair will hit the market.

Jordan MVP 678 “Green Suede” sneakers will come in men's sizes

MVP 678 “Green Suede” sneakers (Image via Nike)

Jordan MVP pays homage to Michael Jordan's first three NBA championships and Finals MVP awards, which are considered iconic moments in basketball history. Therefore, this sneaker model holds a special place for true Jordan fans.

The sneaker label has decided to launch various colorways of Jordan MVP 678 and the green suede one will soon join the line. While the color scheme of the new Jordan MVP 678 appears to be identical to that of the Air Jordan 6 "Green Suede Gatorade" from 2017, the pair goes for a more militaristic representation due to the clad olive-colored leather along with the suede upper.

Crisp white accents brighten the midsole, while black streaks cover the heel counter. Underfoot, an ice blue tread complements the classic effort below, while orange color has been used for the Jumpman logo on the African Print collar and tongue.

MVP 678 “Green Suede” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The tongue of the shoe is inspired by the Air Jordan 7. The sole unit of the shoe is reminiscent of the Air Jordan 6. The heel overlay and fixture draw inspiration from the Air Jordan 8. The shoe features TPU paint strokes, which are a nod to the heritage of Air Jordans. The midsole of the shoe is robust and features an icy translucent finish.

To understand the hybrid sneaker model better, check out some key features of the three iconic Jordan sneakers:

The Air Jordan 6, released in 1991, marked a significant evolution in basketball shoe design. One of its standout features is the innovative "lace lock" system, which allows wearers to adjust the fit and support around the ankle.

The Air Jordan 7, launched in 1992, introduced a sleek and modern look to the line. One of its standout features is the removal of the Nike Air branding, replacement with the "23" logo on the heel and a small "Jumpman" logo on the ankle collar.

The Air Jordan 8, released in 1993, continued the brand's legacy of innovation and distinctive design. One of its standout features is the crisscrossing straps that providea a unique and customizable fit.

MVP 678 “Green Suede” sneakers (Image via Nike)

Keep an eye on the sneaker label to know further official details about the upcoming Jordan MVP 678 “Green Suede” sneakers.