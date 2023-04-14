Jordan MVP 678 “Shy Pink” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The "Shy Pink" blocking, which first appeared on Air Jordan 5 in 2006, is making a comeback on Jordan Brand's newest hybrid shoe, the Jordan MVP 678. Whether you like it or not, the freshly released Jordan MVP 678 is here to stay, as the newest hybrid design created under the Jumpman label experiments with its third color blocking that contains vivid bursts of "Shy Pink".

Sneakerheads can expect the Jordan MVP "Shy Pink" shoes to drop in the coming weeks of this year. These women's shoes will be available both online and offline, including through Nike's SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retail partners. The retail price for each pair will be set at $165.

Jordan MVP 678 “Shy Pink” shoes will feature white leather overlays with hits of pink throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan MVP 678 is a relatively new model that was first revealed in March 2023. The shoe is a hybrid of three iconic Air Jordan sneakers that Michael Jordan wore during his first championship three-peat from 1991 to 1993: the Air Jordan 6, the Air Jordan 7, and the Air Jordan 8.

The name of the shoe reflects Jordan's achievements as the Finals MVP in each of those championships, as well as the number of the three signature sneakers that inspired it.

The Jordan MVP 678 Shy Pink is a women's exclusive colorway that features a white leather upper with shy pink contrasting accents throughout.

The tongue, which is borrowed from the Air Jordan 6, features a perforated design and a lace lock. The TPU paint strokes on the upper, which are reminiscent of the Air Jordan 7, add some flair and texture to the shoe.

The midsole is derived from the Air Jordan 8 and features a sculpted design and a visible air unit in the heel. The icy translucent outsole, which also comes from the Air Jordan 8, provides traction and durability.

The Jumpman embroidery on the lateral ankle is a signature detail of the Air Jordan line. The Nike Air heel branding is a retro touch that nods to the early days of the brand.

Sneakerheads will want to keep an eye out for the next Jordan MVP 678 “Shy Pink” shoes that are planned for the coming weeks. They can sign up on Nike's official web page or download the SNKRS to get timely notifications on the launch dates of the pairs.

The shoe is expected to be released in more colorways in the future, as it is a unique and creative way to celebrate Jordan's legacy and his first championship three-peat.

In addition to the aforementioned Shy Pink colorway, the shoe was recently introduced in several colorways, such as a black and royal colorway that resembles the original Air Jordan 1 "Royal" and a black, purple, and red colorway similar to the Air Jordan 7 "Raptors.”

Both variants will be offered with a similar price tag of $165 per pair, and they will be sold via Nike’s online stores and Jordan sellers.

