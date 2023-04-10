Nike Jordan MVP 678 "Black Royal" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan, can be credited for releasing one of the most pop-culturally relevant and uniquely designed sneakers. The duo's joint ventures have been appreciated by consumers and sneakerheads globally, ranging from the Air Jordan 1 to Air Jordan 37.

The footwear label is currently observing "Jordan Year" in 2023 in honor of Michael Jordan's legendary jersey number. To celebrate, the Jordan brand is adding more sneakers to their roster. Having previously introduced Jordan 23/7 and Jordan Tatum 1 in 2023, the label is now set to drop the brand new Jordan MVP sneaker model, which is a hybrid model.

To increase their popularity, the brand is now set to launch fresh new designs for their product line. The latest makeover to surface over the Jordan MVP 678 model is the "Black Royal." The official release date for the Nike Jordan MVP "Black Royal" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet House Of Heat, the sneaker pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023.

The upcoming Nike Jordan MVP 678 "Black Royal" sneaker is a hybrid silhouette inspired by AJ 6, AJ 7, and AJ 8

The upcoming Nike Jordan MVP 678 "Black Royal" sneaker, which is a hybrid silhouette inspired by Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Michael Jordan started their journey with the launch of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model in 1985. The Jordan brand often gets inspired by the basketball player's phenomenal career and several historical moments. Many of the sneakers designs are inspired by the legendary moments that the sportsman created along with his national team, high school team, college fraternity, and shattered backboards.

Other than the main signature sneaker line, the label has often created hybrid Jordan models, which blend the signature models and their design elements. A few hybrid silhouettes include Two Trey, Dub Zero, and the Jordan 6 Rings, all of which are appreciated by fans of the legendary basketball player.

Extending the catalog of the Hybrid silhouette, the Jordan brand has now prepared the Jordan MVP sneaker in a "Black Royal" colorway. The latest sneaker is a fusion of MJ's three-peat of 1991-1993, i.e., Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8.

The upper of the sneaker and sole unit replicates the Jordan 6 design, while the tongue of the shoe is inspired by the Air Jordan 7 sneaker. Meanwhile, the colorful overlays on the side and above the midsoles are inspired by the Jordan 8 sneaker model.

The design of the sneaker model incorporates the DNA of label and showcases its commitment to innovation and evolution. The shoe's colorway is a nod to the label's heritage as it was one of the earliest makeovers to render upon sneaker models. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of suede material in a black hue, which contrasts with the pops of white and royal blue.

Branding details, including the Jumpman logo upon the lateral ankle, are used in a white shade. The look is then finished off with the sole unit of the sneakers, which are in a color combination of blue, white, and black hues.

The shoe is rumored to launch via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in some time at a retail price of $165.

