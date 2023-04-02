New Jordan MVP 678 colorways disappoint sneakerheads online

There have been several versions of the Jordan MVP sneakers over the years, with each new release featuring updated technology and design elements. Some of the most popular versions of the Jordan MVP sneakers include the Air Jordan 6 MVP, the Air Jordan 23 MVP, and the Air Jordan XXXI MVP.

These sneakers are highly coveted by basketball fans and collectors and are known for their high-quality construction, sleek design, and comfortable fit. Recently, the first look at Jordan MVP 678 colorways has been shared on the social media platforms. A total of six colorways have been released.

However, fans are not happy with the colorways. In an Instagram post made by @sneakernews, many people expressed their disappointment and commented that they don't want these pairs of Jordans.

While the majority of the sneakerheads express their disappointment about Jordan MVP 678 colorways, a few look forward to the green and khaki models

Jordan Sneaker is one of the most successful silhouettes introduced by Nike, and these models are highly-demanded shoes among sneakerheads. Over the years, many variations, renditions, and colorways have been released for Jordan sneakers, and fans have accepted them with much appreciation.

However, this time, the six colorways of Jordan MVP 678 seems to be an unpopular choice among sneakerheads. As such, looking at the fans' reaction to the social medial post, it is quite evident that they are not happy about it.

It seems that the highly anticipated Nike shoes won't be able to win the hearts of the sneakerheads this time. While most fans may not be satisfied with the upcoming drop, few are still looking forward to the new release. Moreover, some fans are appreciating the colorways, especially green and khaki.

The upcoming Jordan MVP 678 colorways are available in six colorways

The Jordan Brand has recently unveiled its newest hybrid model, incorporating design details from a variety of the most iconic Air Jordan styles. As such, the Jordan model includes design cues from the AJ 6, 7, and 8 — all of which were designed and crafted by Tinker Hatfield.

Michael Jordan, an NBA superstar, won his first three-peat in 1991–1993, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Los Angeles Lakers, while wearing these legendary shoes. The triumphs came in the years 1991–1993 when Jordan was playing for the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan's big accomplishment is being commemorated with the release of six different hues of the MVP shoe. The six colorways include:

Shy Pink

Olive

Cardinal

Khaki

Black Royal

Raptors

The official release date has not been announced by the label. However, as per the sneaker outlet Hypebeast, the price tag for Jordan MVP 678 “Black Royal” will be $165.

The pairs will be available via the official Nike store, the SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers. While many are not looking forward to all the colorways, it can be expected that the drop of the green and khaki one will be a success.

