Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Born to Fly" sneakers: Where to get and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label has been one of the major contributors to the sneaker sphere. The duo's Air Jordan sneaker lineage has continued to maintain its pop-cultural relevance in the sneaker sphere with multiple iconic makeovers. The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model is one of the most recognized sneakers and has garnered the most attention and popularity.

As the label approaches its 40th anniversary, the duo has continued to put in extra effort for their debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and continues to give it unique makeovers. The latest sneaker makeover to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Born to Fly," which seamlessly blends the basketball DNA of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette with the skating world.

The newly unveiled Air Jordan 1 Low "Born to Fly" is also known as AJ1 Low "Flaming Swoosh," according to a few sneaker media outlets, including Sneaker News.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Born to Fly" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released in the coming months via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

Nike has continued to expand itself as a sportswear label and has subsequently launched multiple sub-labels, the two most widely popular ones being the Jordan and SB (Skateboarding). While skateboarding and basketball are polar opposite sports, the swoosh label's creative team didn't mind combing the two to attract their customers.

In 1985, the Air Jordan 1 was released as a basketball silhouette and changed both the basketball and sneaker culture for good. The sneaker model was subsequently taken interest in by the skateboarding community at the swoosh label, including Lance Mountain and Bryce Kanights.

The creative mind then amalgamated the two polar opposites and launched their first Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The latest colorway "Born to Fly" comes after the label previously released Air Jordan 1 Low "Just Skate" colorway and is another opportunity to expand the co-joined catalog of SB and Jordan sub-labels.

While not a direct collab, the sneaker makeover features multiple skating-themed details, including the hand-drawn peace motif and three-point hand signs atop skateboards are added at the mid-foot. The expressive imagery can be seen as a link between basketball and skateboarding.

The pair come clad in a vibrant makeover with a "White/Black/University Red/Orange Flame" color scheme. The base of the shoe is clad in white leather, which is touched with a university red hue, jet-black overlays and orange pops. Jet-black overlays are added on the forefoot, collars and rubber outsoles.

The red details are added on the heel counters and profile swooshes. The most prominent detail, the lateral profile swoosh, is overlaid with a flaming aesthetic with a "Born To Fly" lettering inscribed in the interior mid-foot panel.

The red heel tabs feature a white-hued embroidered winged-basketball logo, while the tongues feature a red "Jumpman" logo. Lastly, the orange hue is added to the quarter and tongue lining. The pair is rumored to release in grade-school sizes via Nike.

