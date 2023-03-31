Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid “Fat Tongue” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's joint venture, Jordan Brand, introduced one of the most culturally significant footwear lines ever. By releasing fresh, eye-catching hues on their legendary designs, the team has strived to increase the appeal of their signature sneaker genealogy, the Air Jordan.

In recognition of the renowned jersey number worn by Michael Jordan, 2023 is recgnized as a "Jordan Year" by the basketball player's brand. Particularly on the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 footwear model, the label has continually given its customers exciting upgrades. The Air Jordan 1 Mid shoe has recently undergone an upgrade that includes increased padding.

A brand-new "Fat Tongue" Nike Jordan 1 Mid will go on sale in the coming weeks. The SNKRS app and several Jordan Brand retail locations, as well as Nike's physical and online retailers, will sell these sneakers. However, the actual release date and price information are currently kept a secret by the company.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid shoes are revamped with “Fat Tongue” covered in Orange and Black hues

Here's a detailed look at the mid-top sneakers (Image via Nike)

In 1984, Michael Jordan began working with the Swoosh, permanently joining the worlds of basketball, shoes, and fashion. The dynamic duo's collaboration resulted in the release of the legendary Air Jordan sneaker family, which has been modified into numerous hues and variations and has become a favorite among sneakerheads.

On the website for Michael Jordan's shoe line, the following information is provided regarding the history of how the legendary silhouette was developed:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has been subject to numerous modifications by The Jumpman, who has changed not just the design's hues and patterns but also its basic structure. With the recently unveiled pair, they are continuing to tinker with the formula as the tongues are padded in a manner reminiscent of Nike SB's best.

This upcoming AJ 1 Mid, which may have been influenced by the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green," seems ideal for the skate park than the hardwood because it has additional padding in the tongue.

These shoes are equipped with additional padding under the tongues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from the cushioning, the collar also provides additional support all the way around the ankle. Regarding the colorway, the pair makes no mention of these modifications. Aside from switching out its screen-printed Wings for a more prominent insignia, it is a fairly normal take on the "Bred," with dual-layered, orange-on-red panels positioned along the toe, swoosh, and heel.

Watch out for the upcoming 2023 release of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Fat Tongue" variation. Interested customers can sign up for Nike's e-commerce site as well as download the SNKRS app to get the latest information on these trainers.

