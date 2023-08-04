Blondey x Adidas Pro Model sneaker collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

The long-standing collaboration between Blondey and Adidas is back again with two new iterations of the Adidas Pro Model.

Blondey McCoy is a British skateboarder, artist, and fashion designer who has collaborated with Adidas on several projects. Adidas has been a long-time supporter of skateboarding, and Blondey's unique style and creativity have made him a perfect fit for the brand.

The Blondey x Adidas Pro Model sneaker collection will launch on two different dates. The navy colorway will release on August 5, with a price tag of $130. On the other hand, the white colorway will see a release on August 25, with the same price tag. Sneakerheads will be able to buy the shoes via thamesmmxx.com and the CONFIRMED app.

The Blondey x Adidas Pro Model sneaker collection will come in two colorways, navy and white

The new upcoming Blondey x Adidas Pro Model takes cues from the same design influences that launched McCoy's relationship with the sportswear brand.

Completely transparent TPU uppers that bring back to his 2019 see-through Adidas Superstar, with gold foil "BLONDEY" branding imposed alongside the "Aurum" and black mid-foot stripes.

The model's signature shell toe and synthetic leather eye stays are a genuine depiction of Blondey's influence in the world of skateboarding. The silhouette is available in two initial hues, with golden highlights complementing the primary "Indigo" outfit and a pure "Footwear White" offering receiving a complementing set of black branding and laces.

The Adidas Pro Model sneakers showcase an iconic high-top basketball shoe design, blending style, and performance. Crafted with premium leather, they ensure durability and a classic aesthetic.

The distinctive rubber shell toe provides protection and a timeless look. A padded ankle collar and cushioned insole offer comfort during intense play. The herringbone-pattern rubber outsole guarantees exceptional traction on the court.

As per the Three Stripes, this new collaboration pays homage to McCoy's love of the original Superstar silhouette, as evidenced by various design aspects borrowed from the duo's earlier Superstar collaboration.

Adidas described the new sneaker pairs from the collaboration as:

"Building off Blondey McCoy's love of 3-Stripes basketball classics, the Blondey Pro Model ADV brings his stylized design vision and unique materials to the iconic silhouette. Mixing the translucent TPU materials that made his prior designs pop, the Blondey Pro Model features a full TPU upper with synthetic 3-Stripes with the Pro Model's iconic shell toe."

The brand further added:

"Carrying on his design legacy, the Blondey Pro Model adds gold branding and custom Blondey sockliner art, along with durability and enhancements for modern skateboarding."

The new Adidas Pro Model bears an authentic reflection of Blondey's inspiration within the greater skating landscape through the model's staple shell toe and synthetic.

According to Blondey, the inspiration behind the Pro Model was to create a shoe that was mainly transparent. The shoe pays homage to the rider's longstanding affinity for the timeless Superstar.

With its rich history dating back to the '70s, the Adidas Pro Model remains a symbol of sporting heritage. Whether on the hardwood or in casual fashion, these sneakers continue to define urban athleticism with their steady design and reliable features.