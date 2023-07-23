Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical "Utility Black" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot, which was first unveiled in 2019, is now getting ready for public release. Following an early prototype leak in 2022 and the cancellation of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, a "Utility Black" style is now anticipated to be featured in the coming Adidas Yeezy drops.

Finally, the boot silhouette has arrived in the form of two colorways: "Sand" and "Utility Black." According to the German sportswear brand, the latter will be released this autumn.

Although the precise launch date for the Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical "Utility Black" shoes has not been disclosed by the shoe label yet, these boot designs will be available sometime in August this year. The pairs will be sold via the brand's CONFIRMED app and a few other associated retail outlets, both online and in physical stores.

Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical "Utility Black" shoes are complimented with chunky sole units

Here's another look at the Adidas Yeezy 500 High boots (Image via Adidas)

The world is now aware of Kanye West's departure from the German athletic brand. Adidas' nine-year partnership with the rapper was dissolved last October as a result of his antisemitic remarks. Many of the rapper's shoe designs never took shape and were never dropped for purchase as a result of his departure. These undisclosed hues and designs from the duo's Yeezy line are gradually making their way online, and it appears that Adidas will sell them in 2023.

The sneaker community witnessed the rerelease of many Adidas Yeezy footwear items, including the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2, Yeezy BOOST 380, Yeezy 500, Yeezy Slide, and others, in May 2023. Recognizing the enormous success of that launch, the brand is planning another footwear lineup for August 2023.

A new version of the Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot expands on the innovative design philosophy started by Kanye West before he left the shoe company. A few months after Adidas decided to part ways with Kanye West, a sneak peek of an unreleased Adidas Yeezy 500 High Boot has surfaced.

This "Utility Black" colorway features the same combat boot design as the "Sand" version of the Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot. An assortment of materials, including suede, ballistic mesh, and nubuck, make up the upper, with the entire model covered in the "Utility Black" color.

The premium appearance is enhanced by suede details on the toebox, eyestays, and heel accent. The base layer is ballistic nylon, which is reinforced by a hardy fabric at the collar as well as midfoot. With firestarter material concealed inside, the laces offer a tactical element.

The well-known Yeezy 500 sole unit, which is all black, gives way to the adiPRENE+ padding system to complete the look.

Tonal charcoal, which covers the full silhouette in the first hue, gives the silhouette a somber, monochromatic look that fits with the Yeezy line's distinctive minimalist layout. Additional colorways are anticipated to be released.

In addition to the "Utility Black" appearance, this Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical boot style will also be available in an all-khaki colorway dubbed "Sand." This colorway's release date and cost are currently unknown; however, it will be available through Adidas' CONFIRMED app and a select group of its affiliated vendors both online and in-store.