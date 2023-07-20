Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot “Sand” colorway: Everything we know so far 

The Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot, which started development in 2019, is now ready for launch. A "Sand" colorway is now expected to be included in Adidas Yeezy's upcoming releases amid an early sample disclosure in 2022 and the termination of the Adidas Yeezy collaboration.

We finally we have some fresh updates on the boot silhouette, with rumours stating that certain pairs of Yeezys will be available in August at Foot Locker.

Although there is no official word on the release date of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot “Sand” iteration so far, sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever reported that these sturdy boots will be dropped sometime in the next few weeks of 2023. Those absolutely interested in getting their hands on these boots can find them on Adidas’ CONFIRMED app as well as with connected retailers both online and offline. Stick around for the pricing details of the shoe.

Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot “Sand” colorway

Kanye West's exit from the German activewear label is currently a known fact to the entire globe. Due to the rapper's antisemitic comments, Adidas canceled their nine-year collaboration with him last October. As a result of this departure, many of the rapper's shoe designs never saw the light of day. These unreleased colorways and designs of the duo’s Yeezy label are slowly surfacing online and seem to be getting a release by Adidas in 2023.

A new variant of the Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot further explores the ground-breaking design concept established by Kanye West prior to his split from the shoe label.

The boot is shown in a tonal khaki-tan shade, giving off a modern, naturalistic vibe. The Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot "Sand" blends the sole unit of the Yeezy 500 with a combat-boot style. The boot’s upper features a combination of suede, ballistic mesh, and nubuck. The suede toe box and eyestays, as well as heel overlays are all tan in color, giving the shoe a neutral look.

The mid foot and collar are strengthened with a textile, while the foundation layer is a ballistic nylon underlay. The laces' tactical addition is that they include firestarter material hidden within. The traditional Adidas Yeezy 500 sole unit with the adiPRENE+ padding technology, done in a sand and gum color, completes the look.

Keep a watchful eye out for the highly anticipated Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot “Sand” variant that will be purchasable in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned to the German sportswear brand’s CONFIRMED app and its official website for timely updates on the release dates.

In addition to the “Sand” makeup, the aforementioned boot design will also be offered in all-black makeup. The release date and pricing details of this colorway is also under covers as of now, but they will be dropped via the Adidas’ CONFIRMED app and a few of its affiliated sellers both online and in-store.