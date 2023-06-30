Adidas CODECHAOS laceless shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant has continued to expand its offerings for the Golf sport and one of the most popular products are Golf shoes. The golf shoes are distinct and unique as their structure helps improve contact with the ground with a much more stable grip than any other shoe model.

The grip helps players to rotate and generate more power while increasing the ball's distance of travel. The latest golf shoe to be introduced by the German label is Codechaos in a laceless design. The laceless Codechaos sneaker has become first-ever high-performance spikeless golf shoe that does not feature traditional laces in the Adidas' history.

The Codechaoes laceless sneaker further deprived of the BOA fit system. The latest sneaker is built on a gender-neutral design and can be availed in men's women's sizes starting today, June 30, 2023. The silhouette can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

The newly released Adidas CODECHAOS laceless golf shoes are a part of the fall/winter 2023 range

The newly released Adidas CODECHAOS laceless golf shoes comes under fall/winter 2023 range (Image via Sportskeeda)

For their latest offering, the Three Stripes label has reimagined Codechaos golf shoes in a laceless iteration. The silhouette has been offered under Fall Winter 2023 range. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of Filmed Primeknit material, which is both waterproof and stain resistant.

The German label has further incorporated the iconic Primeknit material around the instep and ankle, which are key zones and makes it easier for players to take on and off, while still providing support.

The filmed textile upper further provides a glove-like fit for high performance and customized feel. In the official press release, Masun Denison, the global footwear director of the Adidas Golf comments,

“CODECHAOS is our spikeless footwear franchise where we can push the limits on innovation and design while still being very technical. Having seen what other categories in our brand were able to achieve with laceless technology, we knew we wanted to bring this to golf, and our CODECHAOS model was a perfect place to do it."

He further comments,

"I have no doubt that golfers will be pleasantly surprised with the performance they get out of this shoe.”

The Codechaos laceless golf shoes incorporate multiple technologically advanced innovations to help the players. The shoes feature TWISTGRIP outsoles with lug configurations in the south, which helps in the weight being distributed throughout the swing based on the data from heat-map studies.

The shoe incorporated 3D external heel counters that provides support around the heel. For the insoles, the shoe features INSITE technology with the added support around lateral and medial sections of the foot and heel to provide players with performance and comfort.

Lastly, the addition of Full-length BOOST cushioning helps in providing comfort and energy return. The laceless upper design further adds two pull tabs engineered on the front as well as back opening.

The Codechaos laceless footwear will make its debut in "Cloud White / Dash Grey / Crystal White" color scheme, while more colorways will be added later on. The Codechaos laceless shoes are released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on June 30, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

Poll : 0 votes