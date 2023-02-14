Adidas Golf ZG23 footwear: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is pushing the limits of its golf sub-label and has just unveiled its newly enhanced ZG23 sneaker model, a lightweight performance footwear that boasts advanced technology. The Three Stripes label strives to provide athletes with the best options to wear when it comes to performance footwear, and the ZG23 model is a testament to this commitment.

The latest model, ZG23, is hitting the sneaker markets after the successful launch of the 2021-launched ZG21 footwear model. For the latest ZG21 model, the Three Stripes label has reimagined the upper and outsole of the ZG23 completely.

The ZG23 footwear model is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on March 3, 2023.

The upcoming Adidas Golf ZG23 footwear model will be released in five different versions including unisex laced, unisex BOA, and kid's simplified model (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas' latest golf model's outsoles have been updated to increase traction, comfort, and stability. Technological advancements such as Lightstrike and Lightstrike pro cushioning systems have also been added to the golf shoes.

Lightstrike and Lightstrike pro comprises a revamped midsole that updates the unique cushioning system of the Three Stripes label to ensure comfort for the players. Lightstrike encompasses firmer and more stable midsoles, while the Lightstrike Pro opts for a more cushioned and softer side.

The golf shoes are also updated with Ultra-light Stability Fin, which debuted with the ZG21 shoe model. The Three Stripes label has evolved the fin into a 3-D shape for ZG23. This characteristic helps golfers stay stable during the swing as the weight shifts. The updated Ultra-Light Stability Fin in 3-D shape accommodates a variety of swing speeds from tour professionals to amateurs.

In an official press release, Masun Denison, the Global footwear director of Adidas Golf, commented on the features of the new shoe, sharing:

“Building off our success with ZG21, we pushed ourselves to shave as much weight as possible while enhancing and improving the key areas of stability, traction, and comfort – all critical to helping golfers perform on the course. With the introduction of LIGHTSTRIKE PRO in ZG23, we were able to take the ZG franchise to the next level.”

The shoe further features D-Traxion technology, which has been updated from the Swingplane Traction in ZG21. The configuration of the shoe has been updated with secondary lugs to help provide increased grip. The D-Traction is a part of the outsole's configuration.

The upper of the shoe is constructed with clean and premium microfiber material, which is waterproof. The upper has anti-stretch properties and helps provide more consistent stability.

The shoe will be released in five different models, including men's and women's laces, men's and women's BOA, and a simplified laced offering for junior golfers. The two BOA models feature the BOA Fit System, which delivers a micro-adjustable precision fit engineered to deliver the best performance even in the toughest conditions.

As is evident, Adidas relies on the latest technology and advanced materials to help golfers. The ZG23 footwear will be launched via Adidas' CONFIRMED app and select retailers on March 3, 2023.

