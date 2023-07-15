5 best LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 colorways of 2023

The PUMA MB.02 is LaMelo Ball's signature shoe, which was officially introduced in the second half of 2022. PUMA, the German sportswear powerhouse, has a large roster of athletes. LaMelo Ball is one of PUMA Hoops' finest players, and the PUMA MB.02 is the second shoe in his basketball sneaker catalog.

In 2021, the brand enjoyed commercial success with its inaugural signature footwear created in cooperation with LaMelo Ball. The MB.01 shoes were an immense hit and quickly became a fan favorite item, so the sportswear company brought out the MB.02 footwear.

This sneaker design, like his previous variant, became so popular that it led to release of more intriguing colorways. Almost every month in 2023 has seen the release of a new version of the silhouette. To remember the same, here are the top five colorways of LaMelo's sneaker model of this year.

PUMA MB.02 "Rick and Morty" and four other colorways of LaMelo Ball's signature shoe launched in 2023

1) PUMA MB.02 Low "LaMel-O"

This low-top variant, dubbed "LaMel-O," in white and green features various unique design aspects that will surely please its youthful consumer base. The sneaker keeps the monomesh and TPU design of previous versions for robustness and ultralight comfort.

On the right sneaker, the tongue tag depicts a cartoon picture of LaMelo, while the left side has the "O" emblem from Ball's "LaMel-O" cereal. Grey highlights on the TPU reinforcements appear at the toe and midfoot, in addition to Melo's emblem on the green leather top on the heel, which round out the details. A green Nitro Foam-infused midsole, along with a marbled white, black, and green rubber outsole, complete the aesthetic.

The PUMA MB.02 Low "LaMel-O" colorway officially dropped on June 16, 2023. This iteration was made in full family sizing options, including adults, grade-school, pre-school, and toddler variants, which were priced at $125, $105, $85, and $70, respectively.

These shoes were sold via the sneaker label's offline and online stores, alongside its PUMA Hoops authorized sellers.

2) PUMA MB.02 "Jade"

A monochromatic palette of jade designated as "Lake Green" covers the whole shoe, featuring a monomesh top blended with combined TPU reinforcements along with regular mesh on the tongue. Its trademark phoenix wing inserts and numerous TPU layers are mosaic-rich with stone-like finishes that are combined with whites and greens. Meanwhile, the branding touches on the tongue and vamp appear regal gold.

Tonal green laces complement most of the upper, with extra golden accents across the phoenix wings on the medial side. Underfoot is a Nitro Foam padded sole unit with a marbled finish comparable to the upper, as well as a lake green rubber outsole.

This "Jade" colorway was a celebratory launch for Lunar New Year 2023, which entered the market on February 3, 2023. With a selling price of $150 per pair, these shoes were offered for purchase via the PUMA stores and a few other associated retailers via online and offline modes.

3) PUMA MB.02 "Gorange"

The color palette of this shoe variant is Platinum Grey and Ultra Orange. Here, the upper part of the shoe is made of an innovative woven mesh stuff, which aids in airflow as well as longevity on the court. Furthermore, the exterior of the sneakers is a light grey color that is accented with various orange toppings.

Orange accents are also used on the shoe's branding, especially the tongue branding, to offer a more lively finish. The orange color is also emphasized on the medial sides, lower heels, and outsoles.

The popular "Gorange" variant of the basketball silhouette was officially launched on May 12, 2023. These sneakers were dropped via the online and in-store sites of the brand and by a slew of other PUMA Hoops associated sellers, including Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, and more. Each pair was sold for $130.

4) PUMA MB.02 "Be You"

The "Be You" iteration of the silhouette was entirely wrapped up in a Purple Glimmer/Safety Yellow-Pink Glo-Sunset Glow-PUMA Black scheme. This PUMA MB.02 "Be You" features a mixed-material composition with a mismatched color combination in vivid tones, along with patterns across the left and right shoe.

Neon pink, blue, orange, and yellow accent the wings illustrations as well as the liner, tongue, and heel marking. For enhanced responsiveness, the midsole features PUMA's NITRO foam with herringbone tread.

TheGuyBen @theguyben_eth PUMA MB.02 'Be You'



I really might have to get these, they look fire. What do you guys think?

This colorway enter the sneaker market on June 9, 2023, and were sold by the online as well as physical sites of the shoe company, alongside its associated retail partners. They were priced at $175 per pair.

5) PUMA MB.02 "Rick & Morty"

The Rick and Morty x PUMA MB.02 comes in a distinct mismatched color scheme, with Safety Yellow and Elekrto Green outfitting the right and left sneaker, respectively, with Pink and Purple complementing embellishments.

Morty is depicted on the right shoe, whereas Rick is represented on the left. Other characteristics include their catchphrases, which are displayed on the inner tongues, marking on the forefoot, as well as Black stripes running down the midfoot over a mismatched semi-translucent outer sole unit.

This "Rick and Morty" colorway of the model was released on Friday, February 17, 2023. These vibrant sneakers were sold via Puma.com and at partnering retailers with a fixed price label of $140 per pair.

These were five of the most vibrant and widely admired colorways of LaMelo Ball's second signature silhouette that were released in 2023. Those who wish to get their hands on any of the aforementioned iteration, they can check them on the brand's official website and with its connected sellers.