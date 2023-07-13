PUMA x Porsche Legacy TURBO S collection: Everything we know so far

The globally renowned athleticwear label PUMA once again partnered with its longtime collaborator and sportscar label Porsche to design their TURBO S collection for 2023. On July 10, 2023, the German sportswear brand shared the news of the latest lineup via the press release. The collection features jackets, pants, hoodies, and more.

The all-new PUMA x Porsche Legacy TURBO S collection is accessible through the online and select stores of PUMA. Stick around for the pricing details of the collection as they are kept currently under wraps by the two partners. This range will offer unisex clothing items.

PUMA x Porsche Legacy TURBO S collection features a effortless combination of sportscar roots and fashion

Take a look at other items of the collection (Image via PUMA)

The successful cooperation between international footwear and activewear firm PUMA and famous sportscar company Porsche continues to grow as the PUMA x Porsche Legacy TURBO S line is unveiled. The inspiration for this new collection is mentioned on the activewear brand's press release, which reads:

"Drawing inspiration from the timeless Porsche DNA, the collection embodies a clean and classic vibe. It represents the essence of Porsche's rich heritage and motorsport legacy, as well as capturing the essence of its powerful engines, sporty features, and distinctive design, giving your wardrobe an extra boost of style and performance."

This partnership is inspired by Porsche's classic DNA, exuding an immaculate and timeless attitude that pays homage to the brand's rich past and motorsports legacy. Moreover, this line flawlessly mixes flair and performance, offering the clothing collection an ultimate boost with its robust engines, sporty highlights, and distinctive design.

Through this collab lineup, one can enter the realm of Porsche and discover the essence of their renowned brand. As such, this series flawlessly preserves the legacy of the TURBO S family of Porsche 911 vehicles, coupled with Porsche's unique design identity. Expect enhanced visuals, premium materials, and innovative designs inspired by famous sports cars. Each piece in the range reflects Porsche's legendary energy and power, guaranteeing you stand out from others.

The assortment features brilliant color choices, such as the lively Porsche Legacy Color: Lemon Chrome, to energize the autumn season. Moreover, it will surely turn heads when one wears PUMA Black's boldness, Bold Blue's energy, and Sand Dune's warmth. These colors, when paired with the excellent designs of the collection, provide a strong visual impression that oozes boldness with sophistication.

The inclusion of the renowned TURBO language serves as one of the main aspects of the duo's joint collection. This unique branding element is used on top of the silhouette that represents the famed Porsche 911, creating an enthralling logo tale that runs all across the collection. Aside from that, this distinguishing touch highlights each piece's distinct personality, making a striking statement everywhere you go.

The collection has a variety of trend-relevant designs to suit a variety of personalities and tastes. The assortment has covered whether or not one favors the easy cropped fit of the enhanced polo, the statement-making gender-neutral jacket, or the fashion-forward pants and dungarees. Thus, these pieces are intended to enhance an individual's routine ensembles with a standard fit, contrary piping, as well as a range of materials that blend style and usefulness.

