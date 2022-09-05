Where to buy Puma Seasons outdoor footwear and apparel collection? Everything we know so far 

Puma Seasons, a range of elevated performance items constructed with technical materials and cutting-edge, stay-dry technologies, will be the name of the brand’s newest outdoor apparel and footwear assortment.

The complete Puma Seasons outdoor range is set to arrive in September 2022. Interested buyers can stay tuned to the brand’s official website for timely updates and the release of this assortment.

Puma Seasons collection is made with technical materials to meet tough weather conditions

Jackets offered under the latest collection (Image via Puma)

The Seasons line was inspired by trail running and is adaptable for outdoor recreation. It was made to withstand the elements by integrating practical, performance-oriented materials like Sympatex, a three-layer water resistant, windbreaker, and breathable fabric derived from 100% recycled material, in the Stormcell Jacket and GORE-TEX in its multi-terrain hiking shoes.

In a statement, Erin Longin, general manager of Puma Run Train, highlighted the inspiration for this new adventurous and trial clothing and footwear range as:

“As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the closure of gyms and studios, we saw more and more people looking to the outdoors for fitness, health, and wellness,”

She further added:

“We knew this would be a lasting behaviour and people were looking for gear that would perform in the outdoor environment, which is why we created SEASONS as an extension of our RUN PUMA performance collection.”

The debut collection's standout items are the Stormcell Jacket, Raincell Jacket, and Down Jacket for the fall and winter seasons. Moreover, stormCELL, rainCELL, dryCELL, and warmCELL technologies are integrated into the clothing line to provide weather protection.

The collection includes new trail running shoes from Puma, notably the revised Voyage NITRO 2 GTX and the innovative, lightweight FAST-TRAC NITRO GTX.

Items offered under the new Seasons collection

Take a closer look at the items offered under the new lineup (Image via Puma)

1) The Seasons stormCELL Jacket is a high-performing go-to when the weather gets rough because it protects from adverse temperatures. The three-layer, seam-sealed structure of the Sympatex jacket has attached two-way pit zips, an expanded loop and hook cuff, an expansive detachable hood with a luminous bungee collar, and hem tweaks for a bespoke fit.

2) Take on winter with the unique warmCELL thermal insulation included in the Seasons Down Jacket, which absorbs the heat tightly for maximum warmth. This chill-proof design is improved by a technical hem modification, an elastic-bound sleeve, and an adjustable fitting hood.

When temperatures drop, zip hand pockets are useful. An inner chest pocket with a foldable bag and storage pockets will keep your belongings safe so you can concentrate on more essential things, namely your outdoor pursuits.

Take a look at the items designed under the new collection (Image via Puma)

3) The Seasons rainCELL Jacket has an enhanced water-repellent upper shell that has a bungee collar plus a detachable hood with a mask providing rainy weather protection.

A long cuff with a hook and loop fastening adds length and ensures a tight fit. Inner seam sealing in strategic locations provides an additional layer so you can proceed regardless of the weather. For handy dry storage, there are two bonded zip-front pockets.

4) The Seasons rainCELL Pant's stretchy material offers water-repellent protection without constriction. An elastic rear waistband with drawstrings, a complete zip fly with hook and link closure, and robust articulated knees provide mobility as well as longevity while ensuring a secure fit.

Covalently adjacent zip front pockets are perfect for storing necessities, and the snug-fitting zipper ankle provides improved shoe coverage. Go for it, rain or shine.

5) The FAST-TRAC NITRO GTX footwear design performs brilliantly in adverse situations thanks to its water-repellent and airy GORE-TEX upper. The sturdy PUMAGRIP ATR rubber outsole offers a dependable all-terrain grip, while the NITRO foam is reactive and comfortable. Your next excursion will be illuminated by stylish, reflective branding.

6) The Voyage NITRO 2 GTX locks moisture away while still providing maximum breathability thanks to waterproof GORE-TEX. Innovative PUMAGRIP ATR, a robust rubber composition made for abrasive environments and challenging trails, elevates the outsole to a higher level. The bootie structure keeps dirt on the trail while NITRO foam propels and cushions the foot.

7) The Deviate NITRO 2 Winterized is an all-season modification to its award-winning forerunner that has been tailored for rough weather. The updated model has a water-repellent upper plus a comprehensive coating of superior NITRO Elite foam in the midsole for maximum performance and comfort. For optimal transfer of energy at toe-off, a revamped PWRPLATE functions as a lever, and enhanced traction completes this tech-heavy running shoe.

Keep an eye out for the latest Puma Seasons collection, particularly for daring adventures and outdoor pursuits. The initial distribution of the collection will take place through Puma's own retail locations and online stores. Seasons will be available in 2022, but the company also plans to engage with a few handpicked wholesale distributors for the launch, particularly in the specialized run channel.

