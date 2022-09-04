Where to buy Richard Quinn x Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2022 collection? Price and more details explored 

The globally acclaimed American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger joined forces with the British counterpart Richard Quinn for an exclusive apparel and accessories collection. The dynamic duo has worked upon a wide range loaded with co-designed monograms and floral designs that will surely spice up your wardrobe.

The recently introduced collaborative apparel and accessories collection has offerings for all, including men’s, women’s, and kids’. The prices for this 40-piece assortment varies from $99.50 to $1,290. Interested buyers can visit both the online and in-store locations of Tommy Hilfiger to get their hands on these exclusive pieces.

Richard Quinn x Tommy Hilfiger created a vibrant and playful Fall/Winter 2022 collection

Take a look at the items designed under the new collection (Image via Tommy Hilfiger)

The description of the Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn capsule collection on the former’s website reads,

“Fresh angles. Unexpected attitudes. Bold perspectives. The blend of classic and new that lights the way forward. Breaking cultural expectations to redefine the meaning of beauty.”

Tommy gave Quinn access to his design archive to invent a 40-piece limited-edition assortment that brings together the best of American and British contemporary culture. The collection's touchstones feature bold graphics, western nostalgia, and proportional shapes.

The capsule features Quinn's distinctive pop-art, pattern-print floral motifs that made him popular around the world. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II presented him with the first-ever British Design Award in 2018.

On large blue and white quilted coats, tops, and pants, Quinn's "daisy design" can be seen blended together with a brand-new "TH Monogram." Opulent velour bodysuits are offered in rich red tones, with a classic English rose pattern also available as part of the collection.

The capsule's campus-inspired separates, varsity jackets, and leather moto-style designs, have been combined with a circle of metal spikes - symbolic of London's 1960s punk scene. It also exhibits the undertones of Hilfiger's American Heartland.

Moreover, some of the capsule's outerwear, headgear, and accessories feature the designers' collection branding, which consists of an encircling "TH" font and an "R" flowery design.

Richard explained in a statement how Tommy and he had similar visions, which served as the impetus for their joint undertaking.

“Tommy and I share the same obsession for prints and textiles, so it was a natural joy to balance and combine our visions for this collaboration.”

He further added,

“It was inspiring to dive into Tommy’s archives and find the iconic pieces that became the canvases for our co-creation. We pushed ourselves to be dramatic and vibrant with every detail — in the pursuit of progress — and the final pieces do not disappoint.”

Items offered under the collaborative capsule collection

Take a look at the designs offered under the new collection (Image via Tommy Hilfiger)

Monogram Shirt can be availed for $290.

Monogram Sweater can be availed for $490.

Denim Jacket can be bought for $390.

Monogram Jeans can be bought for $290.

Boxy Polo is priced at $290.

Bomber Jacket is marked at $790.

Stripe Shirt can be availed for $390.

Wool Sweater can be bought for $490.

Tartan Chinos is marked at $390.

Monogram Backpack can be availed for $380.

Badge Cap is marked at $99.50.

Denim Catsuit is priced for $490.

Monogram Blazer will cost you $490.

Monogram Trousers are marked at $390.

Reversible Puffer jacket is marked at $1,290.

Tartan Turtleneck pullover will cost you $390.

Tartan Trousers are marked at $390. Monogram Turtleneck sweater is priced at $390.

Monogram Leggings can be availed for $290.

Crossbody Bag is priced at $589.

Jacquard Monogram Duffle Bag is selling for $309.

Reversible Jacket is marked at $1,190.

Floral Pleated Pant is offered for $290.

Puffer Scarf will cost you $259.

Pea Coat is priced at $790.

Turn Lock Crossbody Bag is priced at $389.

Monogram Pleated Skirt is available for $390.

Monogram Cap can be bought for $159.

Leather Jacket is priced for $1,490.

Kids’ Varsity Jacket can be bought for $649.

Kids’ Monogram Sweater is offered for $299.

Kids’ Monogram Legging is available for $199.

Kids’ Monogram Slim Jean is available for $199.

Kids’ Reversible Down Puffer is priced at $849.

Sock Boots can be availed for $390.

Pleated Skirt is available for $390.

Don’t miss out on the limited-edition capsule collection from Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn, which just arrived. The collab also spotlighted a conceptual film, alongside inputs for the upcoming collections. Grab the complete range from Tommy Hilfiger's official website as well as a few TH affiliated retail locations.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod