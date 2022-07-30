Where to rent Tommy Hilfiger merch? Everything we know about the brand's new collab with Rotaro

Montreal-based luxury fashion label Tommy Hilfiger has entered into a new partnership with fashion economy specialist Rotaro in the United Kingdom. The collaboration between the two builds upon the motifs of commitment to sustainability, style and circular fashion.

This rental agreement partnership is a step towards attracting Gen Z consumers, who are more focused on sustainability as well as the economy. The collection can be rented exclusively at the official e-commerce site of Rotaro, starting July 27, 2022.

More about the newly formed rental partnership between Tommy Hilfiger and Rotaro

Newly formed rental partnership between Tommy Hilfiger and Rotaro (Image via Rotaro)

Rotaro is one of U.K.'s leading rental platforms, allowing users to rent a range of the most-coveted brand pieces. The rental platform has partnered with over 90 brands such as JW Anderson, Rixo, Ganni, Stine Goya, Anouki, House of Sunny, Stand Studio, and many more labels.

Now, adding onto its wide list of collaborative partners is Hilfiger. The PVH Corp-owned brand has partnered up with the British platform and is aiming to change the way consumers think about fashion through rental. The brand introduced the collection as:

"We are excited to launch a rental partnership between ROTARO and Tommy Hilfiger! Experiment with your personal style and discover key looks from Tommy Jeans Pop Drop and the exclusive Tommy Hilfiger X Romeo Hunte collaboration."

The debut collaborative collection from the six-month pilot program was launched on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The collection dubbed, Tommy x Romeo, was launched exclusively on Rotaro's official site.

Accompanied by Tommy x Romeo, the rental will also offer Tommy Jeans and an assortment of one-of-a-kind and coveted archive pieces.Talking about the collaboration, Sustainable Business and Innovation at Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, Esther Verburg, in an official press release, said:

“We know and believe that the future of fashion is circular, and our partnership with Rotaro is another meaningful step in exploring circular business models. We are excited to challenge the status quo and offer our customers a new opportunity to enjoy classic American cool style, in a way other than buying new."

Commenting on working with Tommy Hilfiger and launching a gender-exclusive collection, co-founder and CEO of Rotaro, Georgie Hyatt, said:

“At Rotaro, we’re proud to partner with Tommy Hilfiger to launch their first ever gender-inclusive rental collection from their iconic TOMMY JEANS collection.”

Georgie further talked about Rotaro's initiative and its work mechanism. Georgie revealed that the label works directly with other brands, which enables it to access their circular economy customers. He further revealed that the label has leading technology, engaged community, and innovative campaigns. Georgie added:

"We’re thrilled to support Tommy Hilfiger on their rental and resale journey, helping them take accountability for the full lifecycle of their garments.”

The latest collaboration between the two labels will offer three signature drops rolling out in a six-month period.

Drop 1 includes a 17-piece Tommy Jeans Pop Drop capsule, which aligns with the British Summer Time and Pop Color theme. The first drop includes seven denim pieces and 11 Tommy x Romeo collection pieces.

The second drop will launch archive pieces and a curated collection of vintage items.

The third drop is still under wraps at the time of writing.

All three drops from the rental partnership will focus on resale, rental, rework and trade-in.

