Where to buy Nando's Extra Hot capsule collection? Price and more details explored 

Nando's recently debuted its limited-edition Extra Hot merchandise, which will allow PERi-PERi fans to show off their level of smokiness on the streets.

The freshly crafted Nando’s Extra Hot capsule collection is easily accessible from the food chain’s e-commerce store. All the items with prices ranging from $17 to $58 are being offered in refreshing colorways and multiple sizes.

Nando's Extra Hot apparel and accessories collection offers different degrees of heat

Take a closer at the campaign and items offered under the Extra Hot capsule (Image via Nando's)

The collection, which consists of a variety of heat-responsive clothing and accessories, is influenced by the spice levels offered by the cult chicken chain. These levels are dubbed as Plainish, Lemon & Herb, Medium, Hot, and Extra Hot.

The complete range of clothing and accessories makes use of thermochromic technology, which causes each item to change color with temparature.

The product line includes a variety of t-shirts, sweatshirts, bucket hats, and socks, all of which feature the iconic PERi-ometer heat chart.

The lighthearted campaign of the latest lineup features comedian Jack Joseph, artist Niko B, Sidemen's Tobi, model Madeline Argy, and radio presenter Tara Kumar.

Items offered under the Extra Hot apparel assortment

Take a look at the items designed under the new collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) The Socks are offered in five colorways: “Extra Hot” pastel pink, “Hot” bright pink, “Medium” pastel orange, “Lemon & Herb” green, and “Plainish” soft blue. Each pair will cost you £15.00 (around $17). They are made in a size that fits sizes 3-11. It is adorned with Nando’s stitched logo.

2) The Short Sleeve Tee is created in five color options: pastel pink, bright pink, green, orange, and sky blue. Fashioned with thermodynamic dye, these tees can change colors with varying temperatures.

All the colorways are decorated with Nando's lettering on the front chest, while the name of the chosen style, “Extra Hot,” “Hot,” “Plainish,” “Lemon & Herb,” and “Medium” is added on the back. Sizes ranging from S to XL can be availed. Each can be availed for £30 (around $35).

3) The Sweatshirt is also offered in five colors: light and vivid shades of pink, blue, green, and orange. These oversized fits are priced at £50 (or $58). The front is embellished with the brand’s name, whereas the rear is marked with the name of the chosen style.

4) The Long Sleeve Tee can be availed in five color schemes: two distinct hues of pink, blue, green, and orange. Similar to sweatshirts, these long sleeve tees are also adorned with Nando’s prints on the front, followed by the chosen style name on the back. Each tee will cost you £38 (around $44). This tee is made in an oversized fit with sizes varying from S to XL.

Take a closer look at the campaign and items under the assortment (Image via Nando's)

5) The Bucket Hat, which is marked at £25 (approx. $29), is offered in the same five colorways. It is equipped with an adjustable recycled polyester chin strap with a toggle. The color of this headgear varies with your changing body temperature. The outlet’s branding tag is stitched on the hem as well as on the left-hand side.

Don’t miss out on this brilliantly executed Extra Hot capsule collection by Nando's, which is easily purchasable from the food chain's e-commerce store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das