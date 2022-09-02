Where to buy Drake's OVO Collegiate collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Drake's lifestyle label, October's Very Own, popularly known as OVO, has re-launched its popular Collegiate Collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest Collegiate collection reimagines streetwear staples from OVO. The label previously relaunched its Essential series and is now bringing back its Collegiate selection for the back-to-school season.

The upcoming Collegiate collection includes fall-winter season pieces such as letterman jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, and joggers. The Collegiate collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of OVO on September 2, 2022.

More about the newly released Drake's OVO Collegiate collection for Fall/Winter 2022

Newly released Drake's OVO Collegiate collection for Fall Winter 2022 (Image via @welcomeovo / Instagram)

The latest drop from Drake's label, October's Very Own, experiments with the varsity and collegiate trend, which was very popular this year. The upcoming drop will include sweatpants, bomber jackets, and hoodies that will come at a fraction of the price of actual tuition.

October's Very Own unveiled the Collegiate collection first on the official Instagram handle on September 1, 2022.

The collection pieces include -

Collegiate Varsity Jacket, which can be availed in two colorways at a retail price of $668. Collegiate Hoodie, which can be availed in 7 colorways at a retail price of $148. Collegiate Sweatpant, which can be availed in 7 colorways at a retail price of $128. Collegiate Crewneck, which can be availed in 5 colorways at a retail price of $138. Collegiate T-Shirt, which can be availed in 3 colorways ata a retail price of $58.

Highlights from the upcoming offering from the Toronto-based imprint are the two letterman jackets, which come in 'white/blue' and 'black/yellow/grey' colorways.The letterman jackets are especially eye-catching because they harken back to Archie and Friends, with "Same City, Same Friends" lettering scrawled beneath the iconic Owl logo.

The back graphic features "2008" lettering alongside the text "Same City, Same Friends." Additional "O" patches are featured across the chest. The shoulders also feature the "All Country Champions" banners, which are steam pressed.

The varsity-inspired collection pieces also include additional apparel items like heavy cotton hoodies, sweatpants, and tees. These pieces come in seven colors including black, brown, heather gray, merlot paisley, lilac paisley, camo, and light blue. The tees, on the other hand, come in three colors: black, grey, and white.

All the additional pieces, including the hoodies, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tees, feature similar branding, with the "October's Very Own" and "2008" lettering being common. Moreover, OVO's iconic Owl logo also makes an appearance throughout the entire collection.

The collection was accompanied by a campaign featuring the musical artist Blue Bucks Clan. The West Coast duo, which includes Jeeezy and DJ, are seen in the campaign wearing the Collegiate collection pieces. Both the artists are seen wearing the Collegiate Hoodie and Collegiate Sweatpants set in black and grey colors.

Starting September 2, 2022, the OVO FW22 "collegiate" collection will be available for purchase through the label's official e-commerce site and select retail stores. Drake's label had a busy summer season and is now gearing up for a busy winter season.

The Collegiate collection follows a previous collaboration between the Toronto-based label and Hot Boys.

