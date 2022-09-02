7 best Labor Day (September 5, 2022, Monday) shopping deals you can avail now

The federal holiday Labor Day, which falls on September 5, 2022 (the first Monday of September annually), does more than honor the American Labor Movement as it brings forth amazing deals for those looking to refresh their fall wardrobes.

Retail therapy can cure end-of-summer blues, and the Labor Day sales are the best way to kick-start your mental health progress. Fashion labels such as Nordstrom, Madewell, Everlane, and Tory Burch add to the can't-miss deals.

Searching through these fashion deals could take hours out of your precious time, so Sportskeeda has rounded out a list of 7 fashion deals that one needs to take a look at and won't want to miss out on.

Top 7 Labor Day fashion deals that one cannot miss from the iconic labels

1) Nordstrom

Stella McCartney Bleach Tie-Dye Stripe stretch Cotton Denim Jacket and Pants (Image via Nordstrom)

The multi-brand fashion house Nordstrom is currently having an end-of-summer sale, which you definitely shouldn't miss. The label has the best deals for clothes and shoes for top brands like Madewell, Free People, Good American, and Steve Madden. These deals can let you score up to 60% off and can be availed until September 12, 2022.

According to Nordstrom, their big summer sale has deals of up to 60% off. However, pieces from Stella McCartney such as the Cold Shoulder Belted dress and Bleach Tie-Dye Stripe stretch Cotton Denim Jacket and Pants set can be availed with 77% discount deal. Moreover, the original price of $1,395 has been changed to $300.

2) JCPenney

The multi-brand retailer JCPenney also has a ton of markdowns, which will be going from August 29, 2022, to September 5, 2022. The website offers 20% off at the checkout, and one can further avail another 25% off with a JCPenney card. The deals on the site include 40% off on handbags, 50% on Levi's, 40% off on activewear, and 25% off on Puma activewear.

The a.n.a Women's Highest Rise Vintage Straight Leg Jeans can be availed on the official e-commerce site of JCPenney from the sale, with the original price of $54 being struck off to $19.99.

3) Moda Operandi

Charleston Over-The-Knee Boots from Khaite (Image via Moda Operandi)

The multi-brand retailer Moda Operandi is a one-stop destination for shopping luxurious and classy items. The retailer offers pieces from brands such as Matteau, Ciao Lucia, Isabel Marant, Paco Rabanne, and more. However, for the Labor Day Sale, what caught our attention was a pair of over-the-knee boots from Khaite.

The Charleston Over-The-Knee Boots, whose retail price is $1,980 can be availed at 50% for the price of $990.

4) Bloomingdale's

Here's a fashion label that all F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans are familiar with and want to own at least one piece of clothing to pay homage to Rachel Green. The label is thankfully on heavy sale for this Labor Day. One can acquire an extra 30% on some already on-sale items, bringing some deals to up to 65% from September 1, 2022, to September 8, 2022.

The Versace's Men's Trigeca Low-Top sneakers, which retail at $975, can be availed at the price of $487 with an additional 30%, which will be applied directly to your shopping bag.

5) Everlane

'90s Cheeky Straight Jean in Pure Craft (Image via Everlane)

Fast fashion giant Everlane has a wide array of products for this Labor Day, and they have just announced a long weekend sale. The sale will be more beneficial for denim lovers, as the brand will now offer 30% off on all pieces of denim. The brand states,

"Enjoy up to 60% off + 30% off denim this Labor Day weekend."

The label is famous for its jeans, and one piece that caught our attention is the '90s Cheeky Straight Jean in Pure Craft hue. This can be availed at 50% off, with the original retail price of $108 being struck off to $54.

6) Saks Fifth Avenue

The department store, which has been leading the America's fashion sense for several decades, is not behind in celebrating the American federal holiday. Under the Saks designer sale, the store is offering a bunch of trendy items from labels like Mother, Victoria Beckham, Atuzarra's, Tory Burch, and Re/Done with up to 70% discount.

The item that caught our attention was Coach's Pillow Tabby 26 Leather Shoulder Bag, whose retail price of $550 has been struck off to $385 in Aqua and Light Coral hues.

7) Mango

Detachable Blazer Dress (Image via Mango)

This might not be associated directly with Labor Day, but the fast fashion label Mango's clearance sale is offering up to 70% off during the holiday. As expected from the fast-fashion label, many high-end and unique pieces are on sale, and one that caught our attention was the Detachable Blazer Dress, which comes clad in black hue and can be availed with 70% discount. Moreover, the original retail price of $229 has been struck off to $69.99 sale price.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar