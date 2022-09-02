5 thrilling movies to watch on Labor Day, September 5, 2022, Monday

Labor Day necessitates some wholesome entertainment because it affects the greatest proportion of the world's population. From classic comedy shows like The Office to biographical films like Erin Brockovich, stories on screen have explored American work culture for decades. While the majority of stories, such as Horrible Bosses, make light of corporate dynamics, a few have also examined the larger impact of such a culture on the individual.

Keith🍕🤺 @PhillyFilmFan 277) ERIN BROCKOVICH (2000). Truly insane that we live in a country where corporations murder people and the only recourse we have is a years-long legal struggle where the best outcome is that the company has to give away a little bit of it's money. But Julia is great. #365Movies 277) ERIN BROCKOVICH (2000). Truly insane that we live in a country where corporations murder people and the only recourse we have is a years-long legal struggle where the best outcome is that the company has to give away a little bit of it's money. But Julia is great. #365Movies https://t.co/KwEg7j5UVl

Many films, such as the Mission Impossible film series and the James Bond films, depict protagonists going to great lengths to fulfill the responsibilities on their job profile, whereas others, such as Erin Brockovich, simply appreciate the heroic gestures that occur on a daily basis.

Here are some films to keep you entertained on Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

Zodiac, Philadelphia & 3 more films to keep you entertained this Labor Day

1) Captain Phillips

Captain Phillips (Image via IMDB)

Captain Phillips, like most Tom Hanks films, is not only entertaining, but it also redefines great cinema in many ways. The film's brilliant direction and Hanks' performance combine to create a timeless cinematic experience in which empathisizing with the protagonist is as easy as it gets.

The Bar 👽🌟 @AyanaTheDIVA Captain Phillips was a gangsta ass movie. Captain Phillips was a gangsta ass movie. https://t.co/YOIgERQj1r

The story is based on a true incident that occurred in 2009. The plot revolves around the events that occurred when a US container ship was hijacked by a group of Somali pirates. Captain Richard Phillips, who is kidnapped by pirates, demonstrates great bravery, heightening the emotional impact of the film.

2) Zodiac

A still from Zodiac (Image via IMDB)

David Fincher's Zodiac is one of his best films. The film is a slow-burn thriller with an ensemble cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo. The plot spans decades, giving the characters a lot of leeway to experiment with.

Rose Marie @rosiemarie10395

This scene had me on edge my first viewing. Effective not in just the tracking, shadows and sound, but the boring proximity of the eye-level shots. Zodiac (2007) dir. David Fincher #BOTD This scene had me on edge my first viewing. Effective not in just the tracking, shadows and sound, but the boring proximity of the eye-level shots. Zodiac (2007) dir. David Fincher #BOTD This scene had me on edge my first viewing. Effective not in just the tracking, shadows and sound, but the boring proximity of the eye-level shots. https://t.co/hn20BNJme1

The main character of the film, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, is a cartoonist who becomes obsessed with the Zodiac killer who stalked the streets of San Francisco in the 1960s and 1970s. His zeal to track down the murderer is both endearing and irritating at times. The movie also shows the effect of his involvement in the case on his family life, a perfect Labor Day dilemma.

3) Argo

A still from Argo (Image via IMDB)

Argo was well-received by critics and filmgoers alike upon its initial release. Apart from Ben Affleck, The film also stars Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad.

All The Right Movies @ATRightMovies ARGO premiered at the Telluride Film Festival 10 years ago today. Produced, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, it went on to win Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Film Editing at the Oscars. ARGO premiered at the Telluride Film Festival 10 years ago today. Produced, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, it went on to win Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Film Editing at the Oscars. https://t.co/3EmsjfYKGM

The plot revolves around a CIA agent posing as a location scout for a Hollywood producer while on a mission to rescue six Americans held hostage in Tehran during the 1979 US hostage crisis.

4) The Place Beyond the Pines

The Place beyond the Pines (Image via IMDB)

The Place Beyond the Pines delves into the complex concept of how one's chosen profession affects one's personal life and continues to affect future generations. It stars Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, and Eva Mendes in the lead roles.

Cinegrafia @cinegrafia_m “O Lugar Onde Tudo Termina” (The Place Beyond the Pines), 2012, Derek Cianfrance

🍿 HBO Max



Instagram: cinegrafia_ “O Lugar Onde Tudo Termina” (The Place Beyond the Pines), 2012, Derek Cianfrance🍿 HBO MaxInstagram: cinegrafia_ https://t.co/ZO790bY9FD

The story revolves around a stunt rider who decides to get involved in crime in order to provide for his children. While the story of men turning to crime to support their families is as old as time, this one takes a much more complex approach by featuring nearly all of the various characters who are either directly or indirectly affected by the crimes committed. A good labor day watch, we say.

5) Philadelphia

Philadelphia (Image via IMDB)

The list concludes with another Tom Hanks film that, at the time, was considered politically progressive. Philadelphia is one of the few films that has sparked debate about the AIDS epidemic in America and its impact on people's lives. Although there were other films that addressed this issue, the majority were arthouse films that did not achieve popularity or commercial success.

Aside from the engaging legal drama, what makes Philadelphia a good Labor Day watch is that it addresses workers' rights to their personal lives. It follows Hanks' character, who decides to hire a lawyer and sue his employers after being fired due to his AIDS diagnosis. The film also shows how far we've come as a society in terms of work culture.

This Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022, is the ideal day to watch these thrilling films that highlight issues that affect the average worker.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal