What is Jake Gyllenhaal's Diet and Workout Routine for his Ripped Look in Southpaw?

People were astonished when Jake Gyllenhaal was first announced as the boxing drama "Southpaw"'s fallen-from-grace champion Billy Hope.

Gyllenhaal was at the time primarily recognized in Hollywood for his roles as the skinny lead in Donnie Darko, the undersized boy in the bubble from Bubble Boy, and the scrawny sexually conflicted cowboy in Brokeback Mountain.

In the months before "Southpaw"'s premiere, photographs of Jake Gyllenhaal began to surface, where he looked like a badass prize fighter.

Gyllenhaal opened up on about how he changed from the thin, compulsive videographer who chased ambulances in Nightcrawler to the hulking, deranged character he played in Southpaw.

Jake Gyllenhaal's Workout Routine

Jake Gyllenhaal put himself through a brutal exercise before "Southpaw". In addition to spending most of his leisure time in the gym, he trained for more than six hours per day. In other words, for five months, he essentially lived inside a gym.

Gyllenhaal was instructed to practice like a professional boxer getting ready for a match by Antoine Fuqua, a devoted boxer himself.

Gyllenhaal added that having Fuqua as a partner was another factor that made a difference. Fuqua trained with Gyllenhaal, as he knew it would be extremely difficult and intense for the latter. They had a second training session on the same day after their first at 4:30 a.m.

Gyllenhaal exercised for four to six hours every single day, including the 2,000 sit-ups and 8-mile daily runs. He required a lot of assistance with his footwork, so each lesson lasted nine minutes and included three rounds of drill. That wasn't always the case; but sometimes the lessons would last for hours.

They would then move on to shadowboxing after practicing defense in footwork training. It would take the actor six rounds or 18 minutes to learn the skills required for the film, including forward steps, punches, working combinations, and more.

Jake Gyllenhaal's Diet Routine

Jake Gyllenhaal's "Southpaw" diet plan prioritized maintaining muscle mass and gaining mass, as one would expect.

He ate six to seven meals per day, roughly one meal every three hours. The actor exercised more than once a day, which provided him with both the energy to recover from workouts and to fuel him for the next.

Huge amounts of protein are typically included in workout routines of this scope, and Gyllenhaal's was no exception. We're referring to common protein-rich foods like fish, chicken, eggs, and so on.

He did, however, eat a considerable amount of carbohydrates for breakfast, which helped him transform his extra fat into muscle. To prevent those bulging muscles from losing their momentum after a workout, he would have largely vitamins and proteins.

Takeaway

Jake Gyllenhaal's training included a lot of core exercises. You need a strong core for most sports. Moving to the ring for "Southpaw," Gyllenhaal concentrated on boxing exercises and compound moves that engaged his core.

Jake Gyllenhaal took care to fuel himself with high-quality carbohydrates so he could easily complete his workouts. His body would receive enough nutrients from his six meals a day to allow his muscles to repair and grow.

Edited by Bhargav