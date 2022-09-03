Where to buy the Puma x Palomo Spain collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Puma is collaborating with the Spanish label, Palomo Spain. The dramatics of Palomo Spain will merge with the savoir-faire of the sportswear giant to create a gender-neutral apparel, footwear, and accessories collection.

The upcoming collection is inspired by the 1970s soccer stars and their flamboyant off-field lifestyle. The collaborative Puma x Palomo Spain collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of both the labels and select Puma stores on Saturday, September 3, 2022, priced from €40 to €450 ( approx $40 to $450).

More about the upcoming 70's-inspired Puma x Palomo Spain collection

Puma has never been afraid to experiment, and now through collaborating with Palomo Spain for the 1970s football-inspired collection, the duo is set to explore the lavish lifestyles of the players.

The 70s had a wide variety of players who were fashion enthusiasts and experimented with the fashion - Alan Hudson, Rodney Marsh, and John Tosak, however, the main contributor undoubtedly would be Ajax legend Johan Cruyff, who is the curator of Tiki-Taka football fashion.

The Palomo Spain founder, Alejandro Gomez Palomo, talked about the collaboration in an official press release,

"My goal with this collaboration was to bring our over-the-top vibes over to Puma while stepping out of my comfort zone by designing sportswear. That's what led me to subtly reference Johan Cruyff, the ultimate 1970s soccer icon who is also the perfect embodiment of the Palomo Spain aesthetic in sports."

He further talks about the experience of collaboration with Puma,

"It has been wonderful to partner with a company that has the means and engineering necessary to work on things in a way that I can't in my studio and my atelier, as that is what has allowed me to approach the collection in a much more technical way than usual."

The collection consists of 15 gender-neutral apparel pieces, clad in beige, blue, white, burgundy, and yellow. The range consists of pieces such as the "Bell Bottom T7" tracksuit which is crafted out of polyester and cotton, a half-zipped polo shirt combining jacquard and embroidery, a nylon coat, nylon shorts, sleeveless tees, and tank tops.

Puma's global creative director, Heiko Desens, talks about the collection,

"The crossover between craftsmanship and technology is an interesting one as it's not obvious at all; yet a highly technical production process was necessary to create the intricate embroideries and detailing that are Palomo's trademark on a Puma scale."

Dessens further talks about the details of the collection,

"Palomo Spain's take on fashion is always warm and welcoming, whether through his choice of colors, materials or references. The joyful spirit of his brand instantly struck a chord with us, and his sense of rebelliousness, defiance of stereotypes and celebration of self-expression that characterizes him is also what Puma stands for."

The collaborative collection also includes footwear choices, which includes Puma's Weekend sneakers and the Nitefox loafers. Both the silhouettes are reimagined with trail-inspired outsoles.

The collection is well-rounded with the addition of accessory choices such as the bicolor grip bag, an embroidered cap, printed satin scarf, and a crossbody clutch.

The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site and select Puma stores, starting September 3, 2022. The collection will be released in prices ranging from $40 to $450.

