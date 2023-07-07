What time will the PUMA x Palm Tree Crew RS-X Sneakers drop? Release date, price, and more details explored 

PUMA once again joined forces with its longtime collaborator, Palm Tree Crew. The duo has reinterpreted the former's iconic RS-X silhouette for their latest collaboration. The all-new PUMA x Palm Treen Crew RS-X shoes are all set to enter the footwear world on July 20, 2023, at 9 AM GMT+5:30.

These collab shoes will be available for purchase online as well as in a few other physical locations of PUMA and its associated retail merchants. For those interested in buying them, you can avail them for the payment of $120 USD for each pair.

PUMA x Palm Tree Crew RS-X Sneakers are dressed in warm white hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via PUMA)

In the 1980s, there was a transition from team-oriented competitiveness towards more individual efforts to gain physical fitness. Many people were lured to running since it was relatively easy to stay in shape; putting on trainers and going onto the sidewalk made it simple.

Armin Dassler set out to work on the cutting-edge innovation that led to the formation of the RS-Computer running shoes in 1984. The following year, the Running System padding technology was integrated into this athletic shoe. This eventually resulted in the launch of the redesigned sneaker series, the RS collection. This new mechanism was later included in the RS-Computer footwear.

PUMA re-released the RS-Computer in an exclusive edition in 2018 with enhanced specifications that mimicked the first-generation's performance.

Following the re-release, PUMA unveiled the RS-X, which drew inspiration from the 1980s running trainers by revitalizing and modifying its aesthetic from beginning to end. The look drew design ideas and core components from the archival aesthetic while capitalizing on the chunky footwear trend. The PUMA RS-X is a fashionable lifestyle shoe with PUMA's unique RS Technology on the midsole.

Over the years, the shoe has partnered with numerous labels alongside the mainline releases offered by the shoe label. Earlier this year, the brand teamed up with names like Thundercats to offer their playful take on the RS-X silhouette. For the latest launch, the German sneaker label came together with Palm Tree Crew, aka PTC, for their stylish spin on the sneaker model.

The description of the new collaborative PTC version on the sportswear brand's webpage reads:

"The RS-X is back. The future-retro silhouette of this sneaker returns with a special nod to the beachy aesthetic of the Palm Tree Crew. The embroidered P.T.C. script scrolls all along the side of the shoe, with a palm tree jewel for the laidback vibes."

The complete shoe is wrapped up in Warm and crisp white tones. For more details, bold black and gold accents appear on the uppers of the shoe. While the black color is utilized for the Palm Tree Crew lettering on the lateral sides, the gold tree hangtags on the eye stays add elegance to this modest colorway. Lastly, the customized shoe boxes are made to pack and deliver these sneakers.

Palm Tree Crew, which was set up by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, is a multifaceted holding company that owns and runs a consumer business, a global live events work, and a multi-product investment marketplace all inside a single ecosystem.

Palm Tree Crew harnesses the strength of business builders, investors, strategic consultants, and celebrities who understand how to create worldwide brands.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the upcoming Palm Tree Crew x RS-X shoes. Fans can sign up for updates on the collab pair by visiting the shoe label's official website.

