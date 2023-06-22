What time will the PUMA RS-X “Scuderia Ferrari” shoes drop? Release date, price, and more details explored

The German activewear giant PUMA recently unveiled yet another one of its fresh takes on the timeless PUMA RS-X silhouette. For the latest addition, the brand dressed the shoe in a Ferrari-inspired ensemble, which is aptly titled "Scuderia Ferrari." These pair are covered in yellow, red, and black hues.

The all-new PUMA RS-X "Scuderia Ferrari" shoes will be launched on July 1, 2023, at 9 am GMT +5:30. They will be released at a fixed price of $120 a pair and will be available in the online and offline stores of the brand after their launch.

PUMA RS-X “Scuderia Ferrari” shoes are adorned with red accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 1980s saw a shift away from team-oriented competition and onto one's own effort to achieve fitness. Many people were drawn to jogging because it was simple, lacing up shoes and stepping out the door made it simple to get in shape.

In 1984, Armin Dassler began to work on the new technology that gave rise to the special pair of running shoes, dubbed RS-Computer. In the following year, a new cushioning system was added to this running shoe, named the Running System. This finally led to the beginning of the new sneaker collection, the RS collection. This new system was later added to RS-Computer shoes.

The RS-Computer was re-released by PUMA in 2018 in a limited edition with updated technology that replicated the first-generation experience. Instead of connecting to a computer, a cable was utilized to charge the footwear via a USB port.

Here's an on-foot image of the sneakers (Image via PUMA)

Following the re-release, PUMA introduced the RS-X, which took influence from the 1980s running sneakers by resurrecting and reworking the design from the ground up. The style capitalized on the chunky sneaker boom while drawing inspiration as well as foundational elements from the archive look. The PUMA RS-X is a trendy lifestyle shoe that features PUMA's trademarked RS Technology on the midsole.

Since 2018, the RS series has expanded significantly, with additional designs such as the RS-X, RS-X3, RS-2K, RS-Fast, RS-Connect, RS-Dreamer, and others. All of these are available in a variety of colors and materials. The history of this revolutionary style will live on with many more contemporary designs created to grow with today's trends.

Out of all the other variants of the RS series, the PUMA RS-X stands out. The shoe label keeps offering new colorways for the silhouette. Following the launch of its Thundercats pack most recently, now the brand has launched the new "Scuderia Ferrari" colorway.

Take another look at the sneakers (Image via PUMA)

The description of the upcoming Scuderia Ferrari PUMA RS-X sneakers on the company’s website reads:

“The Scuderia Ferrari version of the RS-X brings a splash of motorsport DNA to the PUMA sneaker that stands out for its bulky silhouette and moulded sockliner. The result: A combination of contemporary style and speed, packaged within the insignia of Scuderia Ferrari.”

The new colorway features mesh and leather construction on the uppers. The Ferrari-themed yellow and red color combination is perfectly used in this iteration. The base, which is predominantly yellow, is accented with striking red hues on the lateral sides, tongue tags, and sole units. Here, the midsoles are entirely yellow. Finally, bold black embellishments are used here and there for finishing touches.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the new PUMA RS-X "Scuderia Ferrari" shoes, which are set to be released on July 1, 2023. The shoes will be available at $120 a pair at the online and offline stores of the brand. Fans can register on the shoe label's official website to receive timely information on the themed pair.

Poll : 0 votes