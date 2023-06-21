PSG x Jordan MVP shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand has joined forces with the French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In recent years, the football club and Nike Inc.'s primary sublabel have collaborated frequently. Each contributor is at the pinnacle of their respective fields, and they have previously collaborated on models such as the AJ7 and AJ5 Low for 2022.

For the ongoing year, they chose the newly developed Jordan MVP footwear model. The shoe is entirely covered in a Black/Magma Orange-Light Bone color palette. According to the prominent sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever, the recently released PSG x Jordan MVP shoes will likely dominate the footwear scene sometime this fall.

Following its release, those interested in purchasing this hybrid model can do so at Nike's online and offline sites, its SNRKS app, and a wide range of associated Jordan Brand retail shops. These pairs will be dropped with a retail price tag of $165 in men's sizing options. Club's fans and other Jordanheads will have to stick around for confirmed launch dates.

PSG x Jordan MVP sneaker is a hybrid model inspired by the designs of three Air Jordan silhouettes

Here's another detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Without a doubt, the PSG-Jordan cooperation was a game-changer. The three-year exclusive relationship began in 2018 and was renewed for another year in 2021.

The partnership between PSG and the Jordan brand was one of the most significant and groundbreaking in the game, bridging the gap between football and basketball for the first time. It didn't simply open doors; it shattered them, demonstrating an entirely novel phase of possibilities that were achievable in the domains of football fashion and ushering in a new era in football culture.

Over the years, the duo has not only offered their jerseys and kits but also presented their interesting take on multiple iconic Air Jordan silhouettes.

With a new sneaker release, Paris Saint-Germain extends its continuing partnership with the Jordan Brand. Following the first glimpse at the PSG Air Jordan 6 Low, we can now confirm that the club-tailored Jordan MVP will be released this fall.

The Jordan MVP is one of Jordan Brand's latest fusion styles, combining components from three sneakers Michael Jordan wore throughout his first three-peat, the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8.

The toe box, tongue flap, and sole unit are Air Jordan 6 features, while the Air Jordan 7 is visible via the paneling on the top, Jumpman above the lateral collar area, plus the pull tab on the heel counter. The TPU topping and "23" marking on the lateral and medial heels are iconic elements from the Air Jordan 8.

PSG's interpretation of the model is all-black with accents of orange and white. The upper material is black nubuck with white contrast stitching, featuring orange hits on the Jumpman marking around the collar and nylon pull tab.

The only overt tribute to the club is PSG labeling in French on the AJ8-inspired TPU overlay. The upper is completed with white Nike Air stitching on the heel and a black neoprene bootie, while the midsole and outer sole unit are black, white, and an icy semi-translucent blue.

Sneakerheads should keep a watch out for the upcoming PSG x Jordan MVP collab sneakers, which are expected to release in the next weeks of this year. If you don't want to miss out, sign up on Nike's main website or download the SNKRS app to receive instant updates when the sneaker is available.

